Happy Birthday Misty Copeland! Photos Of Our Beautiful Black Ballerina

Posted 16 hours ago
8 months after joining ABT I had to stop dancing because I was suffering from a lumbar stress fracture. Being an intense dancer had delayed puberty and made my bones frail. After this injury I was prescribed birth control pill to help excel the process of puberty and strengthen my bones. As a result I gained 10 pounds and never felt more self conscious as a dancer. 😔
A post shared by Misty Copeland (@mistycopelandofficial) on Mar 31, 2016 at 7:37pm PDT
In 2007 I became one of ABT's youngest soloists as well as one of their few black soloists. People referred to me as the Jackie Robinson of ballet 🙁 I felt isolated. But because of my perseverance I am a role model to many girls and women of color. 😄
A post shared by Misty Copeland (@mistycopelandofficial) on Mar 31, 2016 at 7:44pm PDT
here's a little #tbt !! I started dancing when I was only 13 and after 8 months of studying classical ballet I stared as Clara in the nutcracker! My first major role 😊
A post shared by Misty Copeland (@mistycopelandofficial) on Mar 31, 2016 at 6:50pm PDT
Here's me on the cover of Time magazine 💁🏽 Who would've thought that I would be the first dancer to be featured by the magazine since 1994!!
A post shared by Misty Copeland (@mistycopelandofficial) on Mar 31, 2016 at 7:14pm PDT