CLOSE
HomePhoto Galleries

Happy Birthday Jada! Here’s A Look Back At Some Of Her Best Looks!

Posted 15 hours ago

1. 2019 “Aladdin” Los Angeles Premiere

Source:(PR Photos)

2. 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards

Source:(PR Photos)

3. 2019 Summer Vacation

Source:(Jada Pinkett Smith IG)

4. 2017 BET Awards

Source:(PR Photos)

5. All White In Beverly Hills In 2017

Source:(PR Photos)

6. 2nd Annual Diamond Ball 2017

Source:(PR Photos)

7. CinemaCon 2016

CinemaCon 2016 - The State Of the Industry: Past, Present And Future And STX Entertainment Presentation Source:Getty

8. LAX Airport In 2016

Source:(PR Photos)

9. “Magic Mike XXL” World Premiere 2015

Source:(PR Photos)

10. 86th Annual Academy Awards 2014

03/02/2014 – Jada Pinkett Smith – 86th Annual Academy Awards – Arrivals – Hollywood & Highland Center – Hollywood, CA, USA – Keywords: California, Television Show, Arts Culture and Entertainment, Celebrities, Celebrity, Hollywood and Highland Center, 86th Academy Awards, Oscars, Red Carpet Arrival Orientation: Portrait – False – Photo Credit: Andrew Evans / PR Photos – Contact (1-866-551-7827) – Portrait

Related Galleries
Laverne Cox, Cicely Tyson And More Of Black Hollywood Shine On The Red Carpet At The 2019 Creative Emmy Awards
Need A Laugh? Read These Hilarious Keke Palmer 'I Don't Know Him' Memes
Y’alls’ President Came For Joy Reid, But Black Twitter Got His A** All The Way Together
Cam Newton Was Dressed Like A Black Church Mother & Twitter Is Let Him Have It
Can Y’all Stop Speculating On Rihanna’s Womb & Just Let Her Eat?
Black Twitter Rejoices As ‘Girlfriends’ Cast Reunites On ‘Black-ish’
Close