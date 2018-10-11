Happy Birthday Cardi B!

Copyright © 2018 Interactive One, LLC.
All Rights Reserved
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
Posted 3 hours ago
View this post on Instagram Thanks daddy ❤️I love you @offsetyrn ..LAMBTALK,LAMBTRUCK A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Oct 5, 2018 at 5:48pm PDT
Thanks daddy ❤️I love you @offsetyrn ..LAMBTALK,LAMBTRUCK
A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Oct 5, 2018 at 5:48pm PDT
View this post on Instagram We came to see Poppa Bear 🐻 A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Sep 16, 2018 at 8:01pm PDT
We came to see Poppa Bear 🐻
A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Sep 16, 2018 at 8:01pm PDT
View this post on Instagram MOST HATED BITCH ON THE PLANET 💁🏽♀️ 📸 @walik1 A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Sep 30, 2018 at 3:11am PDT
MOST HATED BITCH ON THE PLANET 💁🏽♀️ 📸 @walik1
A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Sep 30, 2018 at 3:11am PDT
View this post on Instagram My arm really hurting thoo A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Aug 31, 2018 at 8:09pm PDT
My arm really hurting thoo
A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Aug 31, 2018 at 8:09pm PDT
View this post on Instagram Wearing @christiancowan for @etam fashion show performance 😈 A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Sep 25, 2018 at 5:08pm PDT
Wearing @christiancowan for @etam fashion show performance 😈
A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Sep 25, 2018 at 5:08pm PDT
View this post on Instagram Imma have to wrap my car because it looks like a boy and this car is a girl 😡 A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Sep 20, 2018 at 9:20pm PDT
Imma have to wrap my car because it looks like a boy and this car is a girl 😡
A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Sep 20, 2018 at 9:20pm PDT
View this post on Instagram Im officially apart of the rich people club!! I’m not poor anymore mwaaaaahahahaha!! P.s I’m selling one of @krisjenner napkins on eBay!! A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Aug 5, 2018 at 7:35am PDT
Im officially apart of the rich people club!! I’m not poor anymore mwaaaaahahahaha!! P.s I’m selling one of @krisjenner napkins on eBay!!
A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Aug 5, 2018 at 7:35am PDT