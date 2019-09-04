Gospel, R&B Songwriter LaShawn “Big Shiz” Daniels Passes Away At 41

LaShawn “Big Shiz” Daniels Dead at 41
LaShawn Daniels, also known in the music industry as “Big Shiz,” has passed away in Atlanta. He was 41-years-old.
The Grammy-winning artist, songwriter and producer is known for penning top songs like “You Rock My World” for Michael Jackson, “The Boy Is Mine” by Brandy and Monica, plus songs for Alicia Keys, Tamar Braxton, Beyonce and more. In 2000, he won a grammy for Destiny’s Child “Say My Name,” and just a few years ago, he banned with fellow gospel artists Isaac Carree, Eric Dawkins and Gerald Haddon to form the group, KlarKent.
RIH @bigshiz. People may know him as the Grammy winning songwriter. But he was a great family man. Blamed all his blessings on God. And you couldn’t help but be in a great mood when you were in his presence. This reminds us of the conversation we had with @itsjimicravity every day we had with Shiz was a gift. He wasn’t ours to keep so we thank God for allowing the world to enjoy this man for as long as we did. Keep his family in your prayers. @iamaprildaniels we love you and here if you need us. #bigshiz #wmjshow #RIH
Big Shiz’s died in a fatal car accident in South Carolina.
Our prayers are with his family and friends. Rest in peace, Big Shiz.
