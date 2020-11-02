CLOSE
Rance Allen
Gospel Community Reacts To The Passing Of Bishop Rance Allen

BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

The gospel world lost a legend on Saturday as Bishop Rance Allen transitioned.

The minister of the Church of God in Christ (COGIC) passed while recovering from a medical procedure at Heartland ProMedica located in Sylvania, Ohio. Allen’s wife, Ellen, and manager Toby Jackson confirmed the news on Facebook.

 

Artists such as Yolanda AdamsDavid and Tamela MannJohn P. KeeTasha Cobbs Leonard, Fred Hammond took to social media to pay tribute to Allen, who was working on an upcoming single as a solo act. Others such as Lalah HathawayCharlie WilsonLedisi and Snoop Dogg also paid tribute to Allen as Snoop worked with the Bishop on his 2018 gospel album.

Kirk Franklin, who famously worked with Allen for “Something About The Name Jesus,” shared a heartbreaking message on Instagram Saturday.

“I just woke up to some of the worst news ever,” Franklin said. “You guys remember that song God gave me several years ago called ‘Something About The Name Jesus?’ That had the incredible Rance Allen? Man, we lost Rance Allen. I just got a call that we lost Rance Allen. I just did his first single. I just wrote and produced his first single…We were just trying to figure out how to get him down here or I was going to go to Detroit…We just lost Rance Allen.”

Watch some of Allen’s classic videos and see the reactions to his passing below.

1. Kirk Franklin

2020 just keeps breaking my heart...

2. Fred Hammond

I first heard pops (#ranceallen ) when I was a preteen when he was in #staxxrecords . I saw him in the movies when my mom took me to see the movie #wattstax . I was out done/a fan as a kid from that day till now. My whole gospel Male vocal #generation was students of this amazing #icon. We all wanted to sing like rance. #marvinwinans @keetwit , #commissioned and countless others. Almost every single song I’ve sung has a moment where I’ve put his flavor in. 💯💯. I couldn’t stop trying to sound like him if I tried. 😭😭. I remember I got enough #courage up to speak to him as a teenager with my brother Ray when we snook back stage at #DetroitMasonicTemple at a gospel fest. This was probably 7 years b4 Commissioned started . It took me 10 min to get up the nerve to walk over to him. When we did I said like a gumption fan, “ hey mr rance, my mother loves your music ,😰 and I do to. “ he smiled and was so gracious and said “mannnn that’s great! What’s your name?” I told him. He said with that big ole smile ,”I’m glad to meet you son.” That’s when he became #pops! 😃😭. I’ve been blessed to have many shining moments in my 40 year career , but few will out shine this one. #loveyoupops . Shout to his brothers Tommy and Steve, and our little bro #chrisbyrd who’s been there the whole time.

3. Yolanda Adams

4. David and Tamela Mann

5. John P. Kee

💔

6. Tasha Cobbs Leonard

7. Snoop Dogg

8. Charlie Wilson

9. Ledisi

10. KevOnStage

11. Queen Naija

12. Kristian Brown

13. Cece Winans

14. Lalah Hathaway

15. Magic Johnson

16. BJ The Chicago Kid

