Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Join Our Text Club! Text “PraiseDC” to 71007

Gospel Christmas songs can change the tenure in your house and make your children be a little less bored with singing carols. Try adding this list of gospel Christmas favorites to your Christmas playlist!

Also See: 10 Classic Christmas Songs That Should Be On Your Gospel Playlist

Also See: 5 Bible Verses To Reflect On This Christmas Season

READ MORE:

‘American Symphony’ Exclusive: Jon Batiste Opens Up About Sharing His And Wife Suleika Jaouad’s Love Onscreen

My First Time: Yung Pooda Remembers Meeting And Collaborating With Fat Joe

My First Time: Victoria Monét Reflects On Bringing Home Her ‘GRAMMY Baby’ Hazel

My First Time: Jeezy Fills Us In On How He Got Into Purchasing Real Estate

My First Time: Meek Mill Remembers Meeting Lil Snupe

Beyoncé Drops The Trailer For Her Forthcoming ‘Renaissance’ Film

My First Time: Meek Mill Recalls His Battle Rap Debut: “Made Me Cry!”

My First Time: Rick Ross Explains How Wingstop’s Lemon Pepper Wings Changed His Life

Girls Make Beats Announces Inaugural Fundraising Gala Celebrating Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary & Honoring Women Trailblazers Including Missy Elliott, Chlöe & More

A Certified Classic: 50 Cent’s ‘In Da Club’ Reaches Diamond Status As He Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of ‘Get Rich Or Die Tryin’

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Gospel Christmas Songs You Need This Holiday Season was originally published on praisedc.com