News

Chlöe “Boy Bye,” Slim Thug “Slippin Away,” & More | Daily Visuals 4.23.24

Chlöe kicks her motorhome man to the curb and Slim Thug loves the night life. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on April 23, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
Checkers Baytown Grand Opening Pre-Super Bowl Party

Source: Nicholas Hunt / Getty

For a while now Chlöe has been keeping a relatively low profile on the music scene and while she’s still got millions of fans thirsting over every posts she throws up on social media they’ve mainly been waiting on new work from the young songstress.

Now they’ve gotten their wish as Chlöe done released some new visuals to “Boy Bye” in which the young bombshell kicks it in the country in a motorhome with an unappreciative man who doesn’t know most men in the world would kill to be in his shoes right now. You stupid-stupid man!

On the Hip-Hop side, Slim Thug is still putting on for his H-Town city and for his clip to “Slippin Away” the boss hits the strip club with his crew where he makes it rain on the talent before puffin on one of them thangs and relaxing the rest of the night away. Where’s Mike Jones these days?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Thirstin Howl The 3rdfeaturing The Beatnuts and Tash, Sada Baby, and more.

CHLOE – “BOY BYE”

SLIM THUG – “SLIPPIN AWAY”

THIRSTIN HOWL THE 3RD FT. THE BEATNUTS & TASH – “BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE”

SADA BABY – “SKUBNELLA”

PEE SUPREME – “ROLL IT ROLL IT”

NINO MAN – “HIDDEN AGENDAS”

STARRGAZIN – “OR NAW”

TSU NAMI – “TAKE OFF”

Chlöe “Boy Bye,” Slim Thug “Slippin Away,” & More | Daily Visuals 4.23.24  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
News

Chlöe “Boy Bye,” Slim Thug “Slippin Away,” & More | Daily Visuals 4.23.24

Style & Fashion

We Want Lela Rochon’s Leather Birthday Dress & Cowboy Hat

Style & Fashion

Regina King Does A Style Switch-Up In Shanghai – And We Are Swooning!

NY Comedy Festival - Smart, Funny & Black LIVE!
Entertainment

Amanda Seales Speaks Her Truth On Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay

Entertainment

Raz-B Reveals The Real Reason B2K Broke Up On TV One’s Upcoming “Uncensored” Episode

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Is Alabama Killing Prisoners to Steal Their Organs?

Entertainment

It All Started When Nelly Asked For Ashanti’s Autograph: A Relationship Timeline

Pop Culture

Monica On Motherhood, The ‘Pink Friday 2’ Tour And Finding An ‘Amazing’ Love

Close