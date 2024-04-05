Music

Tori Kelly is Back and Better With New EP, ‘Tori’

Published on April 5, 2024

Tori Kelly Performs At The Independent

Source: Steve Jennings / Getty

Tori Kelly is back with the release of her fifth studio album and first EP signed with Epic Records, titled Tori.

“I have been working on my next album for the last few years, exploring new sounds & expressing so many different sides of myself,” Kelly told Rolling Stone. The 15-track album, which includes her feature singles, “Thing You Do” and “High Water,” showcases features from Arya Starr, Kim Chae-won, and John Bellion. Referencing “High Water” in a press release, Kelly said, “My hope is that [“High Water”] will uplift others in whatever they might be going through and encourage them to keep going.”

Prior to the release of the album, Kelly alongside a few close friends including her husband Andre Murillo and rapper Lecrae, took to social media to celebrate via streaming service, Twitch. The night consisted of a nice mixture of good music and a lot of humor as the group reminisced on some of fan-favorites, hosted a karaoke segment, and shared a couple corny riddles for added humor, with Tori Kelly closing out the with a breathtaking guitar performance of her new song, “Oceans.”

Tori is officially out today and on all music streaming platforms.

