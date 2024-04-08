Azealia Banks Checks Lilly Allen For “Randomly Being Racist” After She Criticized Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Album

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

If you’re white and are thinking about criticizing Beyoncé about her Cowboy Carter album, don’t you dare. Only one person can do that, and that person is Azealia Banks.

The hot-tempered rapper from Harlem had time for British pop star Lily Allen, who took to her favorite medium, Instagram Stories, to speak on what’s on her mind and call out Allen for what she is saying is “random racism,” being thrown out King Bey.

Azealia Banks reshared a story of Allen having the caucasity to say something about Beyoncé’s latest album, something Banks has already done.

Per HipHopDX:

“Shall we discuss that phone call to me – a few years ago – obviously off your face – crying and sobbing asking me to forgive you for randomly being racist?” she began, referring to the feud that the pair had eleven years ago that concluded with Banks telling Allen that her then-husband, Sam Cooper, “looks like a thumb.

She continued: “And I quote, well, I just figured since I’m a white girl and you’re just some Black girl that I could shit on you…”

Azealia Banks’ Criticism About Cowboy Carter

Banks’ IG attack on Allen comes after she called out Beyoncé in her signature style, claiming she “dozed off” while listening to it.

“Absolutely not,” she declared after joking that she might have to “eat her words” when it comes to previous criticism of Bey’s turn into the Country curve. “Themes r redundant. The lyrics really are forced. Album is too long… Plus who is this imaginary adversary sis thinks still wants to hump on [JAY-Z] in 2024?

“She’s gotta find new content. Nobody, and I mean NOBODY thinks he’s even remotely attractive …. LOL,” she added before finding positive things to say about the non-vocal aspects the album. “Great work from the band/producers/engineers. Cool and interesting work on the sonics. Might be her first sonically cool attempt at being arty…”

While both Allen and Banks have their issues with the project, Beyoncé is enjoying another hit album.

Just saying.

Azealia Banks Checks Lilly Allen For “Randomly Being Racist” After She Criticized Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Album was originally published on hiphopwired.com