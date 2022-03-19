Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Goonew, a rapper from the Washington, D.C. metropolitan region, was shot and killed by unknown gunmen on Friday (March 18) according to still-developing reports. Goonew, who was affiliated with Hoodrich Pablo Juan and rapped under other monikers, was considered one of the innovators of the DMV Hip-Hop scene, as evidenced by the outpouring from fans and associates online.

Details of the passing of Goonew are largely scant but what is known is that the rapper was shot and killed in District Heights, Md. in the Washington suburb of Prince George’s County.

Emerging on the scene around 2017, Goonew, who also rapped under the names Hoodrich Goonew, Big Wizzle, and other flips of his stage name, he and fellow DMV rapper Lil Dude were frequent collaborators formerly signed to Hoodrich Pablo Juan’s team.

As new details come forth, we’ll be back to update this post. For now, keep scrolling to see reactions from Goonew’s fans and associates.

Goonew was reportedly 24.

—

Photo: Instagram

RIP Goonew: DMV Rapper Goonew Shot & Killed In Prince George’s County, Md., Twitter Reacts. was originally published on hiphopwired.com