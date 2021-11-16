HomePhoto Galleries

Golden Brooks, Essence Atkins, Stephen Bishop Cover Our ‘Winter TV Guide’ Issue

Melanin, anyone?! As the Managing Editor of HelloBeautiful.com, I proud to present our November “Winter TV Guide” starring TV One’s Coins Forever stars Essence Atkins, Golden Brooks and Stephen Bishop. This issue is dedicated to spotlighting Black TV shows and movies.

From “Coins For Love” to Insecure, Twenties, Lace and an array of other Black-led shows, we will continue to highlight our Black TV royalty ✊🏾.

An excerpt from the digital cover story:

For years Brooks and Atkins have orbited around each other. Emerging from opposite sides of the country, the actresses began their careers in the ’80s and ’90s, Atkins with a guest role on The Cosby Show and Brooks just a few years later on the cult classic Nickelodeon series, The Adventures of Pete & Pete. In the early 2000s, Atkins starred on UPN’s Half & Half as Dee Dee Thorne, while Brooks portrayed the iconic Maya Wilkes on Girlfriends. However, Coins Forever — the final movie in the popular TV One franchise is the first time the “Blactresses,” as Brooks likes to call them, will be sharing the screen.

Read the full interview, here.

