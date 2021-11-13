HomeOriginals

GoGo Day Party: Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul Meet and Greet at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE

The DMV legends and forever funny men, Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul took to The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021 to hold a meet and greet during their Celebrity GoGo Day Party!

Check out the photos below.

GoGo Day Party: Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul Meet and Greet at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021  was originally published on fantasticvoyage.blackamericaweb.com

1. GoGo Day Party at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021

GoGo Day Party at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021 Source:Radio One Digital

Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul throw a celebrity DMV GoGo Day Party during The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021. Photo by Nia Noelle. 

2. GoGo Day Party at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021

GoGo Day Party at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021 Source:Radio One Digital

Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul throw a celebrity DMV GoGo Day Party during The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021. Photo by Nia Noelle. 

3. GoGo Day Party: Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021

GoGo Day Party: Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021 Source:Radio One Digital

Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul throw a celebrity DMV GoGo Day Party during The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021. Photo by Nia Noelle. 

4. GoGo Day Party at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021

GoGo Day Party at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021 Source:Radio One Digital

Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul throw a celebrity DMV GoGo Day Party during The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021. Photo by Nia Noelle. 

5. GoGo Day Party at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021

GoGo Day Party at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021 Source:Radio One Digital

Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul throw a celebrity DMV GoGo Day Party during The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021. Photo by Nia Noelle. 

6. GoGo Day Party at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021

GoGo Day Party at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021 Source:Radio One Digital

Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul throw a celebrity DMV GoGo Day Party during The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021. Photo by Nia Noelle. 

7. GoGo Day Party at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021

GoGo Day Party at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021 Source:Radio One Digital

Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul throw a celebrity DMV GoGo Day Party during The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021. Photo by Nia Noelle. 

8. GoGo Day Party at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021

GoGo Day Party at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021 Source:Radio One Digital

Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul throw a celebrity DMV GoGo Day Party during The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021. Photo by Nia Noelle. 

9. GoGo Day Party at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021

GoGo Day Party at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021 Source:Radio One Digital

Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul throw a celebrity DMV GoGo Day Party during The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021. Photo by Nia Noelle. 

10. GoGo Day Party at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021

GoGo Day Party at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021 Source:Radio One Digital

Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul throw a celebrity DMV GoGo Day Party during The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021. Photo by Nia Noelle. 

11. GoGo Day Party: Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021

GoGo Day Party: Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021 Source:Radio One Digital

Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul throw a celebrity DMV GoGo Day Party during The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021. Photo by Nia Noelle. 

12. GoGo Day Party: Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021

GoGo Day Party: Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021 Source:Radio One Digital

Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul throw a celebrity DMV GoGo Day Party during The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021. Photo by Nia Noelle. 

13. GoGo Day Party: Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021

GoGo Day Party: Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021 Source:Radio One Digital

Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul throw a celebrity DMV GoGo Day Party during The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021. Photo by Nia Noelle. 

14. GoGo Day Party: Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021

GoGo Day Party: Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021 Source:Radio One Digital

Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul throw a celebrity DMV GoGo Day Party during The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021. Photo by Nia Noelle. 

15. GoGo Day Party: Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021

GoGo Day Party: Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021 Source:Radio One Digital

Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul throw a celebrity DMV GoGo Day Party during The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021. Photo by Nia Noelle. 

16. GoGo Day Party: Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021

GoGo Day Party: Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021 Source:Radio One Digital

Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul throw a celebrity DMV GoGo Day Party during The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021. Photo by Nia Noelle. 

17. GoGo Day Party: Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021

GoGo Day Party: Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021 Source:Radio One Digital

Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul throw a celebrity DMV GoGo Day Party during The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021. Photo by Nia Noelle. 

18. GoGo Day Party: Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021

GoGo Day Party: Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021 Source:Radio One Digital

Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul throw a celebrity DMV GoGo Day Party during The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021. Photo by Nia Noelle. 

19. GoGo Day Party: Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021

GoGo Day Party: Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021 Source:Radio One Digital

Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul throw a celebrity DMV GoGo Day Party during The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021. Photo by Nia Noelle. 

20. GoGo Day Party: Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021

GoGo Day Party: Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021 Source:Radio One Digital

Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul throw a celebrity DMV GoGo Day Party during The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021. Photo by Nia Noelle. 

21. GoGo Day Party: Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021

GoGo Day Party: Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021 Source:Radio One Digital

Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul throw a celebrity DMV GoGo Day Party during The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021. Photo by Nia Noelle. 

22. GoGo Day Party: Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021

GoGo Day Party: Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021 Source:Radio One Digital

Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul throw a celebrity DMV GoGo Day Party during The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021. Photo by Nia Noelle. 

23. GoGo Day Party: Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021

GoGo Day Party: Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021 Source:Radio One Digital

Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul throw a celebrity DMV GoGo Day Party during The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021. Photo by Nia Noelle. 

24. GoGo Day Party: Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021

GoGo Day Party: Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021 Source:Radio One Digital

Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul throw a celebrity DMV GoGo Day Party during The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021. Photo by Nia Noelle. 

25. GoGo Day Party: Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021

GoGo Day Party: Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021 Source:Radio One Digital

Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul throw a celebrity DMV GoGo Day Party during The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021. Photo by Nia Noelle. 

26. GoGo Day Party: Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021

GoGo Day Party: Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021 Source:Radio One Digital

Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul throw a celebrity DMV GoGo Day Party during The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021. Photo by Nia Noelle. 

27. GoGo Day Party: Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021

GoGo Day Party: Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021 Source:Radio One Digital

Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul throw a celebrity DMV GoGo Day Party during The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021. Photo by Nia Noelle. 

28. GoGo Day Party: Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021

GoGo Day Party: Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021 Source:Radio One Digital

Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul throw a celebrity DMV GoGo Day Party during The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021. Photo by Nia Noelle. 

29. GoGo Day Party: Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021

GoGo Day Party: Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021 Source:Radio One Digital

Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul throw a celebrity DMV GoGo Day Party during The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021. Photo by Nia Noelle. 

30. GoGo Day Party: Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021

GoGo Day Party: Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021 Source:Radio One Digital

Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul throw a celebrity DMV GoGo Day Party during The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021. Photo by Nia Noelle. 

31. GoGo Day Party: Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021

GoGo Day Party: Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021 Source:Radio One Digital

Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul throw a celebrity DMV GoGo Day Party during The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021. Photo by Nia Noelle. 

32. GoGo Day Party: Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021

GoGo Day Party: Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021 Source:Radio One Digital

Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul throw a celebrity DMV GoGo Day Party during The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021. Photo by Nia Noelle. 

33. GoGo Day Party: Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021

GoGo Day Party: Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021 Source:Radio One Digital

Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul throw a celebrity DMV GoGo Day Party during The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021. Photo by Nia Noelle. 

34. GoGo Day Party: Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021

GoGo Day Party: Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021 Source:Radio One Digital

Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul throw a celebrity DMV GoGo Day Party during The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021. Photo by Nia Noelle. 

More From BlackAmericaWeb
Related Galleries
"How To Get Away With Murder": Confessions, The Down-Low Fiancé & A Trembling Professor Keating [RECAP]
Warriors’ Steph Curry Passes Ray Allen For Most 3-Pointers Made, Had Lonzo Ball In Hell All Night Long
FantastiCon Night Party at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021
LL Cool J performs at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021
LL Cool J performs at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021
Minorities Are Disproportionately Ticketed In White NYC Neighborhoods [VIDEO]
Represent Night 2021 at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021
Represent Night 2021 at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021
Close