Future Bought Future Jr. A Rolex For His Birthday, Black Twitter Thinks He’s Gonna Trade It On The Playground For Toys

Most five-year old kids want some sort of toy or play thing for their birthday, but Future decided it would be best to buy his son Future Jr. a Rolex. Sure Rolex’s are Rolexes but we’re pretty positive Future Jr. would have cherished a game of some sort than some jewelry valued at a price he can’t quite comprehend.

Meanwhile Russell Wilson seemed to go the less superficial route and post post a touching tribute to Future Jr. leaving the Internet comparing the rich men on who had the better message.

Never one to be defeated, Black Twitter roasted Future for his lavish gift,while some stood up for the rapper.

