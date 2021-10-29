Five Times Tracee Ellis Ross Was Our Favorite Style Icon

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

No one bleeds fashion the way Tracee Ellis Ross does. While acting is her craft, style is just who she is. I mean, how many of us can recycle key pieces from Diana Ross’ closet? When you have that advantage, you’re automatically a fashion icon by default.

Tracee isn’t only known for her sense of style. She serves as hair goals for almost every woman I know. Her big, bountiful curls have become a signature look for her, much like her momma. What I admire most about Tracee is that I don’t remember a time in recent years that she has straightened her hair. It’s almost like she’s made it her duty to make her curls a huge part of her look.

The last couple of years have been very productive for Tracee. She launched Pattern, a new haircare line for all the natural textures out there. She is filming both Blackish and her spinoff show Mixedish. She’s hosting award shows, inspiring women on panels, and slaying our lives to smithereens when it comes to the fashion game.

Ross was also given her fashion flowers at “The Fashion Icon of 2020” honors at E! People’s Choice Awards.

As we enter her 49th year of life, we’re reminiscing over five times Tracee Ellis Ross gave us life.

