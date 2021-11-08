Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Happy birthday to the beautiful, sultry songstress SZA. Today, the entertainer turns 32-years-old and what better way to celebrate her than highlighting all of the times she gave us hair envy with her voluminous locs and killer hairstyles.

From her signature, natural big fluffy curls, to her super sexy pink, red, blue, and orange colored hair and everything in between, SZA has mastered the art of the switch up when it comes to her hair styles and has somehow managed to never give us the same look twice. Whether she’s at an event, flicking it up for Instagram or giving us another “sad girl anthem,” her hair is always making a statement and it’s one of the many reasons we love her! So, in honor of the contemporary singer’s birthday today, let’s take a look back at five times SZA was our favorite hair chameleon.

