Five Times Big Latto Gave Us Hair Inspo

Happy birthday to Alyssa Michelle Stephens, a.k.a rapper Big Latto! The now 24-year-old is not only known for her clever rhymes and female-centric hits but we also can’t stop thinking about her trendy fashion sense and her killer hairstyles. From her neon yellow locs to her jumbo box braids and everything in between, Latto is definitely our hair inspiration as she gives us look after look that we can’t wait to emulate!

Earlier this week, the rapper held a star-studded cowgirl-themed birthday party in Atlanta where she, of course, gave us style goals with her stellar look. There, she was completely on the theme in her all-white cowgirl attire, rocking a matching jacket, chaps, and hat. But her hair is what we’re still swooning over, as the rapper rocked long, platinum blonde locks that she wore in a loosely curled hairstyle and served face and body as she posed for Instagram.

Check it out below!

While we’re gushing over her recent birthday look, let’s take a look back at some of our favorite hairstyles from Latto over the past year in celebration of her big birthday. Here are five times Latto gave us hair inspiration!

 

1. Jumbo Box Braids

Source:Latto's Instagram

In October of this year, Latto took to Instagram to show off her long blonde, jumbo box braids that trailed down to her waist. She served face and body while showing off her killer hairstyle that gave us all hair envy! 

2. Neon Yellow

Source:Latto's Instagram

Last month, Latto posed on Instagram rocking this neon yellow look and served face and hair envy with this vibrant hair color. 

3. Barbie Pink

Source:Latto's Instagram

Also in November, Latto switched it up and donned bright pink locs that completely shut Instagram down. 

4. Platinum Blonde Bob

Source:Latto's Instagram

You can never go wrong with a platinum blonde look and Latto rocks it very well! Last month, she took to Instagram to show off her platinum blonde bob that she wore parted down the middle with a blunt bang. We’re loving this look on the rapper! 

5. Natural Curls

Source:Latto's Instagram

A few weeks ago, Latto took to Instagram to show off her naturally curly look, rocking her hair in a super cute half up, half-down style. 

