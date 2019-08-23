Find Out What Your Favs Did On Instagram This Week (08/17-08/23)

Copyright © 2019 Interactive One, LLC.
Posted 17 hours ago
Truth is.... When the night falls the one call is my Lil Momma .... @majorgirl ..... A day full of real ones is a day well spent #MrsHarrisMyDawg #IfYouKnowYouKnow
A post shared by Monica 🖤 (@monicabrown) on Aug 21, 2019 at 7:08pm PDT
celebrating the love that is @meghan.mackenzie and @lukecdillon!!
A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 20, 2019 at 3:31am PDT
Had to figure it out today!! Sometimes it’s tough trying to balance work life, mommy life & finding time to fit in a good work out. Today was one for the books. Put Gianna down for a nap, did a little laundry, prepped bottles & slid a solid work out in with my @warriorlifestyleprogram !! I wanted you guys to see how easy it was to log in & get your life, so I had my girl @nikkichuhome film me. It’s really helped me to center myself & help me get back “Feeling” ( see what I did there 😉) like myself again ❤️
A post shared by LeToya Luckett-Walker (@letoyaluckett) on Aug 20, 2019 at 5:33pm PDT
Chi: I heard my mama say “vacation calories don’t count” True: Don’t tell me twice Chi
A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Aug 19, 2019 at 9:21am PDT
Honored to be apart of this family🙏🏽 Aug 25th on STARZ #thefinalbetrayal
A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) on Aug 21, 2019 at 1:28pm PDT
Class picture, 1977. Two years before Rapper’s Delight would be released and change EVERYTHING. #tbt
A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Aug 22, 2019 at 12:24pm PDT
The FaceTiming the babies face. 😂
A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on Aug 17, 2019 at 9:19am PDT
The face you make when your Dad gives you a 64’ at the age of 1. #Illjustdriveituntilyoureoldenough
A post shared by lancegross (@lancegross) on Aug 22, 2019 at 11:56am PDT
A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on Aug 23, 2019 at 3:21am PDT
Niggas too happy lmao 😂
A post shared by treysongz (@treysongz) on Aug 21, 2019 at 4:16pm PDT