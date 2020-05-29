Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did This Week On Instagram (5/22/20- 5/29/20)

View this post on Instagram

It's been such a joy spending my Mondays reading with all of you. I’ve loved seeing the photos of your little ones reading along—thank you for sharing and commenting about what it means for you as parents to have a little break during this time. I hope you and your child continue to read at home this summer! ⁣ ⁣ To round out the series, we'll spend today reading “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” and “Can I Be Your Dog?” Make sure to watch until the end to see two very special surprise guests! 🐾