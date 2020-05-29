Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did This Week On Instagram (5/22/20- 5/29/20)
Posted 3 hours ago
All for the Light!!! 🤣😂😂 @Ciara #GoldenHour
It's been such a joy spending my Mondays reading with all of you. I’ve loved seeing the photos of your little ones reading along—thank you for sharing and commenting about what it means for you as parents to have a little break during this time. I hope you and your child continue to read at home this summer! To round out the series, we'll spend today reading “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” and “Can I Be Your Dog?” Make sure to watch until the end to see two very special surprise guests! 🐾
Ain’t a vibe on this planet that don’t come with hecklers 🗣😎 lol Happy Memorial Day 🇺🇸 Live yo life to the fullest... just 6 feet away from me🙅🏽♂️🤪 #HappyBirthdayShel #HappyBirthdayKamo #WhenIcheatonyouitsgonnabewiththissmores #justlettinyouknowinadvance #partake #hairlove
To dye or not to dye? That is the question. Thoughts? #justakidfromcompton
Take your KNEE OFF our necks * * * Thank you @paulwhartonstyle for your love and support. ❤️ #GeorgeFloyd #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #ICantBreathe #BreonnaTaylor #AhmaudArbery #PoliceBrutality #EnoughIsEnough #StandTogether #WhoAmITheMovement #JeniferLewis
