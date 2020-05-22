Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did This Week On Instagram (05/15/20-5/22/20))
Here’s what your favorite celebrities did this week on social media.
1.
A little makeup play with some FaceTime help from @romyglow
2.
Today was kinda spesh. Thank you to everyone who joined. 🧘🏾 If you missed it, here’s a quick recap and maybe I should do it again soon!?!? Let me know if you liked it! Or if you have questions 🤷🏾♀️ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ In the meantime check out @rebeccabenenati and @erikabloompilates! They do amazing yoga/Pilates work on their IG’s and they helped me come up with the flow ❤️🙏🏾😍
3.
🌼Keeping it fresh and so clean, clean w/ my @bobbibrown Fluid Powder Foundation🌼 Lightweight x matte finish is perfect for my fave UNDER 5 MIN look💁🏽♀️ See it up close on my IGTV #makeupminute w/ @emilychengmakeup #bbambassador
4.
I am always the strong one, so I remember & truly cherish those there for me when I am weak🖤 @leandriaj Dear sister , I thank you... My Family thanks you from the depths of our souls!! What you & I will do , will bless a broken soul just as you’ve blessed mine! Know who you are & whose you are at all times.. God made room for you and your gift long before the world knew you... No path created by him can be blocked ... #BetterDays #LifeOfLarry #LP
5.
For today’s read along, I’ll be reading not one, but two books! First up is “Giraffe Problems,” then @BarackObama will join me to read “The Bear Ate Your Sandwich!" I hope your child enjoys these stories. Share what parts they loved most in the comments below!
6.
7.
8.
9.
goooooood night!! (we look like we run a daycare I know)
10.
