Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did This Week On Instagram (05/08/20-05/15/20)

To My all and all.. the reason I hustle so hard and do good honest business. I live for you and your chokeholds while I’m sleep.😩😂😂You make it all worth it. The hard, hard times. When I complain it means nothing because there is no other place or person I would replace you with..... You are my favorite blessing and you change me for the better every single day. Logan, it is my pleasure to teach you,to love you, to serve you as the 1st woman in your life that you can trust and look up to, to help train you and protect you and make sure that you are the wonderful, successful man of God that you will become. I still can’t believe God loves me so much to trust me with one of his special favorites like you. I’m eternally grateful and honored. Thank you God, for this gift of Logan🙏🏼✨#happymothersday❤️