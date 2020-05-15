Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did This Week On Instagram (05/08/20-05/15/20)
To My all and all.. the reason I hustle so hard and do good honest business. I live for you and your chokeholds while I’m sleep.😩😂😂You make it all worth it. The hard, hard times. When I complain it means nothing because there is no other place or person I would replace you with..... You are my favorite blessing and you change me for the better every single day. Logan, it is my pleasure to teach you,to love you, to serve you as the 1st woman in your life that you can trust and look up to, to help train you and protect you and make sure that you are the wonderful, successful man of God that you will become. I still can’t believe God loves me so much to trust me with one of his special favorites like you. I’m eternally grateful and honored. Thank you God, for this gift of Logan🙏🏼✨#happymothersday❤️
I don’t know where I would be if you didn’t believe in me. RIP @andreharrell ... This can’t be real. Thank you for helping me and loving me until the last days of your life. Rest easy my musical father. I will continue to do my very best to make you proud and continue to find joy and inspiration in your life and legacy. Another angel watching over me 💔💔💔💔😭😭😭😭😭🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
I’ve got to give myself the reality of this in doses. Because I can’t even handle this. I hope to God that you are all blessed to have someone in your life that loves you and believes in you like this man believed in me.… I’m going to miss him so much. I can’t even imagine life without Dre. God bless @gianni, @onealmcknight and the rest of the family. 🖤✊🏿 LOVE YOU FOREVER @andreharrell !!!!!!!!!!
Good Quarantine Morning 🤷🏾♂️#ShadyBaby
Ci Ci, you are glowing girl! And look at that baby bump grow. ♥️
