Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did This Week On Instagram (04/11/20 -04/17/20)

Here’s what your favorite celebrities were doing April 11, 2020 through April 17, 2020.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
1. The Wilsons Made An Announcement!
2. Tia gets real!
3. Cardi gets political!
4. Toni shows off her love!
5. Kandi’s twin Makes Us Go Awww
6. Faith Threw down!
7. Will and Jazzy Jeff got personal!
8. Jada took her at home workouts to an … interesting… level!
9. Diddy did a good deed!
10. John and Chrissy’s baby girl turned 4!
More From BlackAmericaWeb