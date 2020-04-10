Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did This Week On Instagram (04/04-04/10)
Posted 20 hours ago
1.
View this post on Instagram
Please use @jovoniejai’s class as a resource to support you during homeschooling, when you need a break or for a family Dance Party!!! See you Wednesday! 💋✨ #DancewithDebbieAllen @officialdadance • The Debbie Allen Dance Academy is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.
A post shared by Debbie Allen (@therealdebbieallen) on
2.
3.
View this post on Instagram
#mornings with these two have kept me going! #motherhood 💕 #cairo #cree #brother #sister
A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry) on
4.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you guys for supporting me and @FashionNova, I teamed up with them to help those that have been impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic. Many of you are struggling to pay bills, feed your families, and take care of your overall essential needs. #FashionNovaCARES & I are giving away $1,000 EVERY HOUR until we’ve given away $1 MILLION DOLLARS to those directly affected by this crisis. Tell us how the $1,000 can help you during these times. We’ll be reading your submissions and selecting stories everyday so enter now by visiting www.FashionNova.com/Cares Also PLEASE make sure that your Instagram is public, because I will also personally be looking thru these submitted pages. Starting NOW!
A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on
5.
View this post on Instagram
My name carries weight 💪🏾 just call me “The heavy weight champion” PERIODT
A post shared by Nene Leakes (@neneleakes) on
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
View this post on Instagram
#king and #Kong #swipeleft #mansbestfriend #canecorso
A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) on