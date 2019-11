Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (11/02-11/08)

View this post on Instagram

@kaaviajames blessed the set of @lasfinesttv and thank God, cuz I was about to crumble missing her Birthday cuz I'm filming. Her smile makes everything golden. πŸ‘ΌπŸΎπŸ€—β€πŸŽ‰πŸ₯³πŸŽŠ #MamaGotAWigOnAgain