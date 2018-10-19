Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (10/13-10/19)

Copyright © 2018 Interactive One, LLC.
Alexa play “Nothing even matters” Lauren Hill & D’Angelo ❤️😩😢🎶 #DM we are truly blessed love u baby😘 #BabyMcKinleyStrongHeartBeat
A post shared by #PorshaWilliams (@porsha4real) on Oct 15, 2018 at 1:45pm PDT
Being of service means being selfless .... I am grateful for my Mother that taught me the importance of “Loving thy Neighbor”
A post shared by Monica Brown (@monicabrown) on Oct 18, 2018 at 2:12am PDT
She’s already become the light of my life. Mommy & Daddy can’t wait to meet you baby girl! 🎀🌸🌷#IssaGurl
A post shared by LeToya Luckett-Walker (@letoyaluckett) on Oct 16, 2018 at 9:02am PDT
A thousand years from now, humans are gonna look at the Burj Khalifa the Same way we look at the Pyramids... like “How the hell did they build that?”. But then they’ll just look it up on YouTube. This #Pixel3 group selfie mode is Crazy!!
A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Oct 18, 2018 at 9:03am PDT
Hey, big head.
A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on Oct 17, 2018 at 11:41pm PDT
Happy Birthday @kballhenson you are so loved!!! He is a whole year old!!! #TurnUpKBall 😩😂😂😂💋💋💋🍾🍸🍹🍻🥂
A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on Oct 18, 2018 at 3:48pm PDT
DATE NIGHT. World Series Baseball. The boys have a game tonight. MAKE EVERY NIGHT DATE NIGHT. We Love Y’all.
A post shared by Mo'nique (@therealmoworldwide) on Oct 18, 2018 at 6:49pm PDT
Happy Birthday My first grandchild Daniel Julez Smith🎂🎂❤️❤️. It was one of my happiest days of my life when you came into this world ! You have brought me soo much joy and love ❤️❤️❤️
A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Oct 18, 2018 at 3:34pm PDT