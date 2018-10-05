Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (09/29-10/05)

Posted October 5, 2018

1. Ayesha Curry’s Obsessed With Baby C

View this post on Instagram

I just can’t get enough of you.

A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on

2. Monica Hanging Out With Her Daughter And Tiny’s Baby Girl

View this post on Instagram

Toots & Noodles.... ♥️

A post shared by Monica Brown (@monicabrown) on

3. Lance Gross Snaps A Mid Flight Selfie

4. Are We Feeling Bey’s New Costume?

5. Tyrese Bonding With His Baby Girl

6. Will Smith Carried Son Jaden Like The Old Days

7. Porsha and Kenya Bumpin Around

8. Raheem DeVaughn Hit Arizona

9. Toya’s Baby Girl Reign Is Getting So Big

10. Lil Wayne Stopped By The Jimmy Fallon Show

View this post on Instagram

Bumbu on a Tuesday 📸 Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

A post shared by Lil Wayne (@liltunechi) on

