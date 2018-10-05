Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (09/29-10/05)

Copyright © 2018 Interactive One, LLC.
Posted October 5, 2018
View this post on Instagram I just can’t get enough of you. A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on Oct 3, 2018 at 7:16pm PDT
View this post on Instagram Toots & Noodles.... ♥️ A post shared by Monica Brown (@monicabrown) on Oct 4, 2018 at 4:53pm PDT
View this post on Instagram Karate Kid yesterday. Axl Rose 2day 🔴 I promise this ain’t a delta ad. #ilooklikeathotexcitedtobeinarollsroyce #iwasreallyjustleaningagainstthewindow 😒😩 #nowiwannaretakethepic 🤷🏿♂️ A post shared by lancegross (@lancegross) on Oct 3, 2018 at 4:04am PDT
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 4, 2018 at 9:45pm PDT
View this post on Instagram I’m in love..... Mommy is sleeping I hope you don’t mind angel, I’m just going to love on you until she wakes....... #DaddyDuties A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on Oct 3, 2018 at 8:25am PDT
View this post on Instagram I saw this Father in @Target with his Child on his shoulders... I got Jealous. . Fathers out there... Y’all ready for the #PiggyBackChallenge? . 📸: @tonypillow A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Oct 2, 2018 at 4:02pm PDT
View this post on Instagram #Swipe Mommas out on the town! 🤩 & Check out snap back queen Eva A post shared by #PorshaWilliams (@porsha4real) on Oct 2, 2018 at 9:07pm PDT
View this post on Instagram PHOENIX AZ. Styled by @t.xnb ❤️👑 #god made it possible A post shared by Raheem DeVaughn (@raheem_devaughn) on Sep 29, 2018 at 1:54am PDT
View this post on Instagram In my daughter's eyes, I can see the future, A reflection of who I am and what will be. In my daughter's eyes, I am a hero, I am strong and wise, And I know no fear. I see who I want to be, In my daughter's eyes Dear God.... thank u.🙏🏾❤️ A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on Sep 27, 2018 at 6:56pm PDT
View this post on Instagram Bumbu on a Tuesday 📸 Andrew Lipovsky/NBC A post shared by Lil Wayne (@liltunechi) on Oct 2, 2018 at 8:13pm PDT
