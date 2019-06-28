Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (06/22-06/28)

Copyright © 2019 Interactive One, LLC.
Sleeping beauty💎👼🏽👸🏾I originally planned on Pj being awake for all of these shots laughing and playing on the beach. However, I forgot that she normally falls asleep to ocean sounds so as soon as we hit the beach and she heard the real deal she was out like a light 😂👼🏽 Honestly her sleeping and the peaceful energy ended up being absolutely perfect @pilarjhena #ThankYouLord
🔥It’s A Mary J type of Summer. 🔥It’s time to have some fun and time to celebrate life in spite of any obstacles!Let’s enjoy the journey with love. ❤️❤️📸 @robertector / custom @mcmworldwide by @misahylton #maclovesmjb #macambassador #mylife25
And...Just like that! 1st ever World #Pride at Barclays in NY! 🔥Yay! We did it! Thank you to everyone who was a part of this magical and historic moment! 💃🏽
All wins!.. #RnBMoney #TheGeneral #Elevation #TheRealTank #Dirty #DirtyRemix Link in bio NOW!
I swear I’m so in love with this movie...when the idea of me doing this film came u I jumped & grabbed it. The reason why is because I wanted to show the world an amazing image of a black man as a father....I feel like this film will inspire so many men period to be better fathers. I personally take fatherhood very seriously. There is nothing better than being a dad....my characters emotional journey of ups and downs is unreal & it’s all based off of a true story! I can’t wait for you guys to see this film..... #FatherHood #HittingTheatersIn2020
Happy Birthday, to my baby Hope your time in France on your Birthday today is the most beautiful ever!! ❤️❤️🎂🎂🎂❤️
On the move. Man, my children motivate me. Thank you for choosing me to be your mother. 💕
#TBT #Twinning with my #minime since day one! #throwback
Minding my business in these streets 😘
You Deserve all the blessings that are bestowed upon you !! @therealmaryjblige 🖤
