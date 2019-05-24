Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (05/18-05/24)

Copyright © 2019 Interactive One, LLC.
Posted 4 hours ago
View this post on Instagram Happiest of Burfday’s to the BEST brother a sister can ask for!!! @g_luck You’re one of the dopest people I know & I’m so blessed to call you brother. You’re Hella smart, funny, loyal & loving. Thank you for always being there for me, loving me through my ups & downs & keeping me laughing the whole way through. If we weren’t blood related, I’d still want you to be my best friend. I pray that God keeps blessing you in every area on life. You’re the best bro & uncle! Love you! ❤️ happy belated Burfday! A post shared by LeToya Luckett-Walker (@letoyaluckett) on May 20, 2019 at 11:56am PDT
View this post on Instagram #Aladdin Premiere was last night. The Movie is SPECTACULAR!! Can’t wait for y’all to see it. A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on May 22, 2019 at 9:34am PDT
View this post on Instagram I always dreamt of going to college, but by God’s grace, my music career took me on a path that I’m so thankful for. This week I got accepted into Harvard! Words cannot describe my excitement! Thank you @anitaelberse for a once in in a lifetime opportunity to attend @Harvard BEMS. #WhyNotHER A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on May 20, 2019 at 4:29pm PDT
View this post on Instagram #NosesOn to help end child poverty with @RedNoseDayUSA! Grab yours now and find out how to get involved at rednoseday.org A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on May 23, 2019 at 6:36am PDT
View this post on Instagram In life it’s more important to get the things you need over the things you want. But with you I’m lucky to have both what I wanted and needed. Happy Anniversary Mrs Gross. A post shared by lancegross (@lancegross) on May 23, 2019 at 6:34am PDT
View this post on Instagram Great time last night supporting my big brother @willsmith at the premiere of #Aladdin with my son AJ. @tatyanaali @disneyaladdin A post shared by Alfonso Ribeiro (@therealalfonsoribeiro) on May 22, 2019 at 9:23am PDT
View this post on Instagram Calm before the perform. #thejeffersons #georgejefferson #backonmyfunnyshit A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) on May 24, 2019 at 1:48am PDT
View this post on Instagram 🚎 +NYC + memories = Baby Tika #tbt @marjorievail A post shared by Tika Sumpter (@tikasumpter) on May 23, 2019 at 5:16pm PDT
View this post on Instagram Okay so last night was pretty epic. We had a wonderful time @disneyaladdin Premier. I absolutely loved my marigold dress from @chicbumpclub! @markedbymull earrings who I met at this year’s #momference @sam_edelman @lovingyourhair Thank you Felicia! @iammoniquelauren BFF @tobyfleischman for beating my face! Hubby in @boss, Aszi in @janieandjack A post shared by Tatyana Ali (@tatyanaali) on May 22, 2019 at 9:13am PDT
View this post on Instagram #TeamLegend for the win! Thank you @MaelynMusic for choosing me as your coach! It has been such a joy working with you. Thanks to everyone who voted for her, streamed her music and supported us in any way! We couldn't have done it without you! A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on May 22, 2019 at 3:59am PDT
