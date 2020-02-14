CLOSE
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/08-02/14)

1. How Could You Not Love Them?!

2. Tracee Nailed It Again!

Wore silver to the Gold Party.

3. Marsai Is Growing Up Right In Front Of Us!

4. Cardi And Offset Lookin Good!

Mom and Dad 🦋💙

5. Will Smith Posted A Throwback Photo With Flavor Flav

6. Gabrielle Union Is Flawless

7. Zaire Wade Shared A Sweet Message To His Sibling, Zaya

8. Cassie Is Valentine’s Day Ready With Her Roses

9. Gorgeous Ladies!

FAMILY ❣️ #HappySunday

10. Usher Rocking His All Gold

