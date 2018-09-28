Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (09/22-09/28)

Copyright © 2018 Interactive One, LLC.
All Rights Reserved
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
Posted 7 hours ago
View this post on Instagram The Jump was quick, but putting it all together took almost 6 months! Everybody here played a huge part in making sure I didn’t Die :-) and I’m grateful for all of your time, energy & commitment... Thank You @YesTheory, @mattdajer, @ammar, @thomasbrag, @therealalfonsoribeiro, @YouTube, my teams at @Westbrook & Overbrook, @flyonthewallent, @tminusproductions, Will & Jada Smith Family Foundation, @omazeworld, @glblctzn, @Jumpman23, @officialfawn, @dralastanford and her medical team, AMV, CAA, Judy Schuda and All Direct Travel, The Navajo Nation, @dbdvegas, @fftk_catering, Creations in Cuisine Catering, and Envision Apparel. 📷: @alansilfen A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Sep 26, 2018 at 7:19pm PDT
The Jump was quick, but putting it all together took almost 6 months! Everybody here played a huge part in making sure I didn’t Die :-) and I’m grateful for all of your time, energy & commitment... Thank You @YesTheory, @mattdajer, @ammar, @thomasbrag, @therealalfonsoribeiro, @YouTube, my teams at @Westbrook & Overbrook, @flyonthewallent, @tminusproductions, Will & Jada Smith Family Foundation, @omazeworld, @glblctzn, @Jumpman23, @officialfawn, @dralastanford and her medical team, AMV, CAA, Judy Schuda and All Direct Travel, The Navajo Nation, @dbdvegas, @fftk_catering, Creations in Cuisine Catering, and Envision Apparel. 📷: @alansilfen
A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Sep 26, 2018 at 7:19pm PDT
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 23, 2018 at 8:28pm PDT
A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 23, 2018 at 8:28pm PDT
View this post on Instagram Falling in L💚ve 🍂 A post shared by LeToya Luckett-Walker (@letoyaluckett) on Sep 23, 2018 at 8:08pm PDT
Falling in L💚ve 🍂
A post shared by LeToya Luckett-Walker (@letoyaluckett) on Sep 23, 2018 at 8:08pm PDT
View this post on Instagram #nationaldaughterday #bestfriend 🐢 A post shared by lancegross (@lancegross) on Sep 25, 2018 at 7:27pm PDT
#nationaldaughterday #bestfriend 🐢
A post shared by lancegross (@lancegross) on Sep 25, 2018 at 7:27pm PDT
View this post on Instagram Another Unforgettable Night !! Love these Ladies .. @toyawright & @majorgirl ... And undoubtedly My Gorgeous Niece @colormenae A post shared by Monica Brown (@monicabrown) on Sep 26, 2018 at 3:03pm PDT
Another Unforgettable Night !! Love these Ladies .. @toyawright & @majorgirl ... And undoubtedly My Gorgeous Niece @colormenae
A post shared by Monica Brown (@monicabrown) on Sep 26, 2018 at 3:03pm PDT
View this post on Instagram New memories to go along with 18 yrs of old memories! You already know what’s up with me so I’ll #SayLess Happy 38th birthday to My personal Sex Symbol @troubleman31 Mr. Harris... MajorLove frm THE ONE & ONLY Mrs. H 🙏🏽👑💦🎂 A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Sep 25, 2018 at 5:44pm PDT
New memories to go along with 18 yrs of old memories! You already know what’s up with me so I’ll #SayLess Happy 38th birthday to My personal Sex Symbol @troubleman31 Mr. Harris... MajorLove frm THE ONE & ONLY Mrs. H 🙏🏽👑💦🎂
A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Sep 25, 2018 at 5:44pm PDT
View this post on Instagram C5 OUT NOW...happy birthday broski love forever A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Sep 27, 2018 at 9:59pm PDT
C5 OUT NOW...happy birthday broski love forever
A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Sep 27, 2018 at 9:59pm PDT
View this post on Instagram 🎶 I’ve Got Sunshine On A Cloudy Day. Talking About My Girl 🎶 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Sep 27, 2018 at 10:31am PDT
🎶 I’ve Got Sunshine On A Cloudy Day. Talking About My Girl 🎶
A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Sep 27, 2018 at 10:31am PDT
View this post on Instagram 💙 A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on Sep 22, 2018 at 2:22pm PDT
💙
A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on Sep 22, 2018 at 2:22pm PDT
View this post on Instagram See you soon!!!! NOT SOON ENOUGH!!! #IHATEbeingawayfromhim 😩💋💋💋 A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on Sep 24, 2018 at 2:23pm PDT
See you soon!!!! NOT SOON ENOUGH!!! #IHATEbeingawayfromhim 😩💋💋💋
A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on Sep 24, 2018 at 2:23pm PDT
View this post on Instagram 🌹PJ or DJ was showing out in Vegas 🤰🏽 A post shared by #PorshaWilliams (@porsha4real) on Sep 25, 2018 at 6:15pm PDT
🌹PJ or DJ was showing out in Vegas 🤰🏽
A post shared by #PorshaWilliams (@porsha4real) on Sep 25, 2018 at 6:15pm PDT