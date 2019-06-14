HomePhoto Galleries

Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (06/08-06/14)

Posted 15 hours ago

1. LeToya Luckett Lost Her Mother In Law

Ma Ruby , I still can’t believe i’m writing this. It’s hard to think we were just singing one of your favorite songs “ I won’t Complain” as you lay in bed in unbearable pain. In that moment I realized your strength & your unshakable faith in God. Yes , you were my Mother-In-Love , but you were my friend , confidant , prayer partner who I could call anytime to share a laugh with. I just want to say thank you ma. Thank you for holding the family down. Thank you for always having an encouraging word. Thank you for loving me & being there. I learned SO MUCH from you in our time together & I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to love you. I miss you ma! Although I selfishly wish I could call you or come by to hug your neck ,I find rest in knowing that you’re in your favorite place! In the presence of God! Out of pain & glowing in Glory! Rest well ma! I love you beyond your years here & for eternity ❤️ #CancerREALLYsucks

2. Lance Gross And His Mini

LL Kool G chillin wit Big L

3. Mama Tina Is Living Her Best Life

At the Blue Diamond Ball Dodgers ❤️

4. Monica Is Everything

5. Drake Celebrates Toronto’s Win

Got one. 👌🏽

6. We Love Baby Cairo

#Babydoll #cairo

7. Gabrielle Union’s New Hair

8. Ciara Rocks a Shorter Cut

9. Tank Shared A TBT

10. Luke James Celebrated A Birthday

