Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (06/08-06/14)

Posted 15 hours ago
Posted 15 hours ago

Ma Ruby , I still can't believe i'm writing this. It's hard to think we were just singing one of your favorite songs " I won't Complain" as you lay in bed in unbearable pain. In that moment I realized your strength & your unshakable faith in God. Yes , you were my Mother-In-Love , but you were my friend , confidant , prayer partner who I could call anytime to share a laugh with. I just want to say thank you ma. Thank you for holding the family down. Thank you for always having an encouraging word. Thank you for loving me & being there. I learned SO MUCH from you in our time together & I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to love you. I miss you ma! Although I selfishly wish I could call you or come by to hug your neck ,I find rest in knowing that you're in your favorite place! In the presence of God! Out of pain & glowing in Glory! Rest well ma! I love you beyond your years here & for eternity ❤️ #CancerREALLYsucks

A post shared by LeToya Luckett-Walker (@letoyaluckett) on Jun 12, 2019 at 6:16pm PDT
Ma Ruby , I still can’t believe i’m writing this. It’s hard to think we were just singing one of your favorite songs “ I won’t Complain” as you lay in bed in unbearable pain. In that moment I realized your strength & your unshakable faith in God. Yes , you were my Mother-In-Love , but you were my friend , confidant , prayer partner who I could call anytime to share a laugh with. I just want to say thank you ma. Thank you for holding the family down. Thank you for always having an encouraging word. Thank you for loving me & being there. I learned SO MUCH from you in our time together & I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to love you. I miss you ma! Although I selfishly wish I could call you or come by to hug your neck ,I find rest in knowing that you’re in your favorite place! In the presence of God! Out of pain & glowing in Glory! Rest well ma! I love you beyond your years here & for eternity ❤️ #CancerREALLYsucks
View this post on Instagram LL Kool G chillin wit Big L A post shared by lancegross (@lancegross) on Jun 13, 2019 at 12:10pm PDT
LL Kool G chillin wit Big L
View this post on Instagram At the Blue Diamond Ball Dodgers ❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Jun 12, 2019 at 7:54pm PDT
At the Blue Diamond Ball Dodgers ❤️
View this post on Instagram Most Sincere Thank You’s to those who support me behind the scenes ! I thank you for the very significant parts you all play in my journey ♥️ A post shared by Monica 🖤 (@monicabrown) on Jun 12, 2019 at 2:07pm PDT
Most Sincere Thank You’s to those who support me behind the scenes ! I thank you for the very significant parts you all play in my journey ♥️
View this post on Instagram Got one. 👌🏽 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 14, 2019 at 12:19am PDT
Got one. 👌🏽
View this post on Instagram #Babydoll #cairo A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on Jun 13, 2019 at 7:05am PDT
#Babydoll #cairo
View this post on Instagram Golden buzzer glow up. Who’s next? #agt A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Jun 11, 2019 at 6:03pm PDT
Golden buzzer glow up. Who’s next? #agt
View this post on Instagram Thank you Ace Awards for the Style Icon award. It was truly an honor ❤️ 📷 @tomasherold A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jun 11, 2019 at 4:40pm PDT
Thank you Ace Awards for the Style Icon award. It was truly an honor ❤️ 📷 @tomasherold
View this post on Instagram #TBT Before i was a hearty whole meal i was an exciting young snack!.. #RnBMoney #TheGeneral #Elevation #TheRealTank #Dirty #DirtyRemix Link in my bio NOW!! A post shared by Tank (@therealtank) on Jun 13, 2019 at 4:40pm PDT
#TBT Before i was a hearty whole meal i was an exciting young snack!.. #RnBMoney #TheGeneral #Elevation #TheRealTank #Dirty #DirtyRemix Link in my bio NOW!!
View this post on Instagram A post shared by L U K E J A M E S (@wolfjames) on Jun 13, 2019 at 5:40pm PDT
