Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (04/13-04/19)

Posted 12 hours ago
“I used to look like a caveman , stressing til I done got grey hair, Me & Odell Beckham having conversations , relating to life well!!! “- My favorite line in Kevin’s Song “Great Man”
The newest member of our family puts an instant smile on ANY face !!! Gianna you are the sweetest baby with a smile that’s like sunshine !! Love you alwaysssssss!! @letoyaluckett @toyaandtommi ♥️
Them Star Boyz 📸 @jenjphoto
Family Signing Day. One of the many sweet and proud moments we’ll cherish forever! #GoHawks💚💙
I was on a work trip recently and I thought it was about time I captured my baby bump. We’re so excited! They say every pregnancy is different and they ain’t lying. Phew! I’m exhausted this go round, swirling with emotion and starving, like constantly. Feeling very blessed. #BabyRasberry
MOOD ~ heart full
Name that girl group🤣
#TBT The SAVAGE tour!! Who was there? #RnBMoney #TheGeneral #Elevation #TheRealTank #Dirty #1
This is Disgusting! You both are vile despicable, poor excuses for people. My expectations have already decreased so much for mankind in the past couple weeks that this hardly surprised me... especially from @foxnews But rest assured that sooner than later you’ll BOTH see... WE ALL GET OUR TURN TO LIVE THROUGH OUR OWN PERSONAL TRAGEDY... and watch how many people dance in the streets,laugh and crack distasteful inappropriate jokes when it’s YOUR TURN!!!! Karma is constant & the laws of reciprocity ARE IN ORDER!!!! Neither of you WILL EVER know or experience the level of love, appreciation and respect that Nip has... EVEN IN DEATH!!! So let that sizzle in ya lil hateful,demonic spirits. And with that... I’m logging off IG at least a month or so... 🖕🏽
