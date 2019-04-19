HomePhoto Galleries

Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (04/13-04/19)

Posted 12 hours ago

1. Monica Spent Some Time With Her Friend Kevin Gates

2. Monica And LeToya Luckett’s Beautiful Baby Girl

3. So Much Chocolate In One Picture!

Them Star Boyz 📸 @jenjphoto

4. Beyonce Dropped An Album And Netflix Movie

5. The Wilsons On Signing Day!

6. Tatyana Ali Is Expecting Baby Number 2!

7. Tracee Ellis Ross Is Stunning

MOOD ~ heart full

8. ‘Little’ Hit Theaters!

Name that girl group🤣

9. Tank Posted A Very Nice TBT

10. TI Has Some Words For Laura Ingraham

This is Disgusting! You both are vile despicable, poor excuses for people. My expectations have already decreased so much for mankind in the past couple weeks that this hardly surprised me... especially from @foxnews But rest assured that sooner than later you’ll BOTH see... WE ALL GET OUR TURN TO LIVE THROUGH OUR OWN PERSONAL TRAGEDY... and watch how many people dance in the streets,laugh and crack distasteful inappropriate jokes when it’s YOUR TURN!!!! Karma is constant & the laws of reciprocity ARE IN ORDER!!!! Neither of you WILL EVER know or experience the level of love, appreciation and respect that Nip has... EVEN IN DEATH!!! So let that sizzle in ya lil hateful,demonic spirits. And with that... I’m logging off IG at least a month or so... 🖕🏽

