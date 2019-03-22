Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (03/16-03/22)

Copyright © 2019 Interactive One, LLC.
All Rights Reserved
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
Posted 12 hours ago
View this post on Instagram #TROPHYWIFE Body Lava out now @fentybeauty @sephora @harveynichols #sephorainjcp A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Mar 21, 2019 at 8:23am PDT
#TROPHYWIFE Body Lava out now @fentybeauty @sephora @harveynichols #sephorainjcp
A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Mar 21, 2019 at 8:23am PDT
View this post on Instagram Happy St. Patrick’s Day A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Mar 17, 2019 at 2:25pm PDT
Happy St. Patrick’s Day
A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Mar 17, 2019 at 2:25pm PDT
View this post on Instagram ❤️✨ A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith) on Mar 15, 2019 at 12:04pm PDT
❤️✨
A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith) on Mar 15, 2019 at 12:04pm PDT
View this post on Instagram Daaaaamn @zonniquejailee I can’t believe you’re 23 years old baby girl 😱!!!! I’m soooo super proud of the beautiful,intelligent,talented young lady you’ve grown into. It’s been an honor to witness your artistic & personal metamorphosis. I’ve always been pleased and impressed with your value of principle & the “silent strength “ you exude effortlessly. You’ve always been a great kid that never (got caught😉) getting in any trouble.... So I’m not surprised that you’re not having any trouble being a great young woman!!! I LOVE YOU TO NO END!!!! It’s a blessing being a part of your personal journey. Anxious to see how your evolution effects the next generation. Celebrating you every step of the way 🎊🎉🎊🎉!!!! Happy Birthday sweet baby!!! Love- Pops👴🏽 A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on Mar 20, 2019 at 4:27pm PDT
Daaaaamn @zonniquejailee I can’t believe you’re 23 years old baby girl 😱!!!! I’m soooo super proud of the beautiful,intelligent,talented young lady you’ve grown into. It’s been an honor to witness your artistic & personal metamorphosis. I’ve always been pleased and impressed with your value of principle & the “silent strength “ you exude effortlessly. You’ve always been a great kid that never (got caught😉) getting in any trouble.... So I’m not surprised that you’re not having any trouble being a great young woman!!! I LOVE YOU TO NO END!!!! It’s a blessing being a part of your personal journey. Anxious to see how your evolution effects the next generation. Celebrating you every step of the way 🎊🎉🎊🎉!!!! Happy Birthday sweet baby!!! Love- Pops👴🏽
A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on Mar 20, 2019 at 4:27pm PDT
View this post on Instagram Happy Monday 🎀 We cruising through this week. A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on Mar 18, 2019 at 8:53am PDT
Happy Monday 🎀 We cruising through this week.
A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on Mar 18, 2019 at 8:53am PDT
View this post on Instagram Congratulations heffas on your emmy nominations @tameramowrytwo @adriennebailon @thejeanniemai .. continue to get on my nerves #itsamood 🤣🤣🤣🤣 A post shared by Loni Love (@comiclonilove) on Mar 21, 2019 at 9:25am PDT
Congratulations heffas on your emmy nominations @tameramowrytwo @adriennebailon @thejeanniemai .. continue to get on my nerves #itsamood 🤣🤣🤣🤣
A post shared by Loni Love (@comiclonilove) on Mar 21, 2019 at 9:25am PDT
View this post on Instagram My G’s ❤️ @g_luck #Gianna A post shared by LeToya Luckett-Walker (@letoyaluckett) on Mar 21, 2019 at 11:36am PDT
My G’s ❤️ @g_luck #Gianna
A post shared by LeToya Luckett-Walker (@letoyaluckett) on Mar 21, 2019 at 11:36am PDT
View this post on Instagram Happy St. Patrick’s Day. No animals were hurt in the making of this photo. A post shared by @ ludacris on Mar 17, 2019 at 11:16am PDT
Happy St. Patrick’s Day. No animals were hurt in the making of this photo.
A post shared by @ ludacris on Mar 17, 2019 at 11:16am PDT
View this post on Instagram Today I stopped by one of Portland's locally-owned bookstores, @BroadwayBooks, and spent time with a group of young professional women who are juggling careers, relationships, and children, and trying to find a little time for themselves too. We talked about the importance of self-care and finding a group of women to support us through all our ups and downs as we try to manage our chaotic lives. And you don’t have to be here in Portland to take part in this conversation—let me know what you and your book clubs have been discussing! #IAmBecoming A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Mar 19, 2019 at 7:08pm PDT
Today I stopped by one of Portland's locally-owned bookstores, @BroadwayBooks, and spent time with a group of young professional women who are juggling careers, relationships, and children, and trying to find a little time for themselves too. We talked about the importance of self-care and finding a group of women to support us through all our ups and downs as we try to manage our chaotic lives. And you don’t have to be here in Portland to take part in this conversation—let me know what you and your book clubs have been discussing! #IAmBecoming
A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Mar 19, 2019 at 7:08pm PDT
View this post on Instagram Back with that new DRIP! The return of @fentybeauty #BODYLAVA is coming in a new , yet signature, shade #TROPHYWIFE !!! 1 of 3 limited edition shades, including #WhoNeedsClothes and #BrownSugar ... all available TONIGHT at MIDNIGHT, PST..... VISIT fentybeauty.com, @Sephora @harveynichols, and #SephorainJCP ✨✨✨ A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Mar 20, 2019 at 10:18am PDT
Back with that new DRIP! The return of @fentybeauty #BODYLAVA is coming in a new , yet signature, shade #TROPHYWIFE !!! 1 of 3 limited edition shades, including #WhoNeedsClothes and #BrownSugar ... all available TONIGHT at MIDNIGHT, PST..... VISIT fentybeauty.com, @Sephora @harveynichols, and #SephorainJCP ✨✨✨
A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Mar 20, 2019 at 10:18am PDT