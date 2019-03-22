Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (03/16-03/22)

View this post on Instagram

Daaaaamn @zonniquejailee I can’t believe you’re 23 years old baby girl 😱!!!! I’m soooo super proud of the beautiful,intelligent,talented young lady you’ve grown into. It’s been an honor to witness your artistic & personal metamorphosis. I’ve always been pleased and impressed with your value of principle & the “silent strength “ you exude effortlessly. You’ve always been a great kid that never (got caught😉) getting in any trouble.... So I’m not surprised that you’re not having any trouble being a great young woman!!! I LOVE YOU TO NO END!!!! It’s a blessing being a part of your personal journey. Anxious to see how your evolution effects the next generation. Celebrating you every step of the way 🎊🎉🎊🎉!!!! Happy Birthday sweet baby!!! Love- Pops👴🏽