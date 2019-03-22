HomePhoto Galleries

Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (03/16-03/22)

Posted 12 hours ago

1. Rihanna Looks Amazing!

2. Will Smith Used His Kid’s Green Hair To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

Happy St. Patrick’s Day

3. The Smith Ladies Looking Beautiful As Usual

❤️✨

4. TI Wishes His Daughter Zonnique A Happy Birthday

Daaaaamn @zonniquejailee I can’t believe you’re 23 years old baby girl 😱!!!! I’m soooo super proud of the beautiful,intelligent,talented young lady you’ve grown into. It’s been an honor to witness your artistic & personal metamorphosis. I’ve always been pleased and impressed with your value of principle & the “silent strength “ you exude effortlessly. You’ve always been a great kid that never (got caught😉) getting in any trouble.... So I’m not surprised that you’re not having any trouble being a great young woman!!! I LOVE YOU TO NO END!!!! It’s a blessing being a part of your personal journey. Anxious to see how your evolution effects the next generation. Celebrating you every step of the way 🎊🎉🎊🎉!!!! Happy Birthday sweet baby!!! Love- Pops👴🏽

5. We Just Love Baby Cairo

Happy Monday 🎀 We cruising through this week.

6. Loni Love Celebrates Her Co-Host’s Emmy Nominations

7. LeToya Luckett’s Hubby And Baby Girl Are Too Cute

My G’s ❤️ @g_luck #Gianna

8. How Cute Are Luda’s Baby Girls?

9. We Love Michelle Obama And All That She Does For The Community

10. Another Rihanna Picture Because We Can’t Get Over How Good She Looks!

