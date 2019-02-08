Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)

Copyright © 2019 Interactive One, LLC.
Posted February 8, 2019
I'm rocking my all new @nyandcompany collection available now, while @kaaviajames is wishin a $#&! Would 🤔 What exactly is my baby concealing in that onsie? Her facial expression is giving nothing away. Lemme hear your best guess 👶🏾 #shadybaby
My first born graduated today! I can’t believe it’s been 17 years. I’m amazed at how beautiful and gifted you are. To say I am proud is an understatement. As the next chapter begins always know that daddy loves you and is here for you FOREVER!.. #ProudDad
Daddy’s Little Girl! 📸 @peezie
📸: @cyndiibee_
👑My Dearest Kelly,👑 Let me start by saying what a smart young lady you are, you were born a Queen! And even though the world doesn’t show you enough beautiful images of yourself, you are one of a kind, and don’t let ANYONE tell you different. I wrote a song for you, about your “Crowning Glory!” I hope you like it! I know you don’t hear it much, how “Beautiful Your hair is”, your unique and various textures and colors, that make you UNIQUE and SPECIAL. Just know, no one wears your CROWN like you Baby Girl! And you don’t have to look like ANYONE ELSE! You are Kelly Rowland and special in your own right, Contrary to anyone else’s standards! Love Yourself, Respect Yourself, and hold your head high for all to see! I love you & your glorious “Crown” YOU SO FLYYYY! P.S. Now go and tell every girl you know the same, she needs to hear it! 😉
A Diamond Diana birthday celebration on the Grammys, Feb 10th. Sending Love and Appreciation to all @recordingacademy #DiamondDiana
And just like that I’m on my Movie Star Super Hero Sh!t🙌🏾 I’m Out y’all!!! @wendyshow Thank you for the experience, I had fun!!
I’m in love..... I’m in love..... Very much so.....
“I look at you, lookin at me. Now I know why they say the best things are free. I’m gonna love you boy you are soooooo fiiiiiinnnnnnnne... angellll of mine.” 🤪😍
