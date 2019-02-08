HomePhoto Galleries

Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)

Posted February 8, 2019

1. Beyonce pretty in pink!

2. Gabby and Kaavia are adorable

3. Tank’s oldest daughter graduated! Congrats to her!

4. Will and Willow Smith share a sweet moment

View this post on Instagram

Daddy’s Little Girl! 📸 @peezie

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

5. Best friends forever!

View this post on Instagram

📸: @cyndiibee_

A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on

6. Kelly Rowland shares an adorable throwback

View this post on Instagram

👑My Dearest Kelly,👑 Let me start by saying what a smart young lady you are, you were born a Queen! And even though the world doesn’t show you enough beautiful images of yourself, you are one of a kind, and don’t let ANYONE tell you different. I wrote a song for you, about your “Crowning Glory!” I hope you like it! I know you don’t hear it much, how “Beautiful Your hair is”, your unique and various textures and colors, that make you UNIQUE and SPECIAL. Just know, no one wears your CROWN like you Baby Girl! And you don’t have to look like ANYONE ELSE! You are Kelly Rowland and special in your own right, Contrary to anyone else’s standards! Love Yourself, Respect Yourself, and hold your head high for all to see! I love you & your glorious “Crown” YOU SO FLYYYY! P.S. Now go and tell every girl you know the same, she needs to hear it! 😉

A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on

7. Diana Ross looking forward to her birthday celebration on the Grammys

8. Nick Cannon hosted the Wendy Williams Show

9. Tyrese’s baby girl is beautiful

10. The Currys

Related Galleries
Black Twitter Is Not Here For Terry Crews’ Take On Liam Neeson
Chris Rock Through The Years
Caribbean Celebrities
We Love J. Lo, And She’s A Great Performer But Not For The Grammys’ Motown Tribute
Kandi Shares Updated Photos Of Her Daughter Riley’s Weight Loss Journey & She Looks Amazing!
Remembering Trayvon Martin On What Would Have Been His 24th Birthday
Close