Fenty Beauty Made Rihanna The Richest Female Musician In The World

raked in $100 million worth of sales in its first week. The massive launch is one of the endeavors that madethe richest female musician in the world. Combined with her music catalog, touring, Savage X Fenty lingerie collection and fashion deal with LVMH, Rihanna’s estimated net worth is $600 million.

Fenty Beauty generated an estimated $570 million in revenue last year, bringing the brand to $3 billion in sales. Through her latest endeavor with LVMH, Fenty will expand it’s brand with high-end clothes, shoes, accessories and jewelry.

Her net worth places her above other musicians like Madonna ($570 million), Céline Dion ($450 million) and Beyoncé ($400 million).

Rihanna isn’t the only Black woman to climb Forbes self-made millionaire list. Keep scrolling to see who else made it…

