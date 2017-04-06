FantasticVoyage17 via Social Media

Whooo hoooo! The Fantastic Voyage 2017 is underway and cruisers, as usual are having the time of their lives. This year’s performance lineup is among the best ever – from Bobby Brown to R. Kelly to Ice Cube and more. We’re checking in with the cruise via social media and here’s what we’ve seen so far.
1. Being on the cruise is no excuse not to get your workout on.
2. Slick Rick moved the crowd.
3.
Eva gets it in at the Hip Hop and Heels event.
4. Okay Ms. Thing!
5. Artist Ted Ellis creates and original work of Anthony Hamilton to be auctioned off!
6. This cruise is full of lovely ladies like Claudia Jordan, c’mon fellas where’s your hot pics?
7. Entertainment reporter Jawn Murray sippin’
8. This guy Damon Williams is everywhere!
9. Port of call Belize.
10. It’s the haaaaaardest working man in show business!
11. Rance Elgin meets up with the one and only MJB.
12. You’d be jumping for joy too, if you were in Belize.
13. Is Tito Jackson the most underrated Jackson?
14. This cruise meal looks delicious!
15. Shaun King and his wife are ready for Mardi Gras night.
16. Now this is what a cruise is all about.
17. Fantasia, you work it girl.
18. Damon Williams with the Sugar Hill Gang and Kool Moe Dee.
19. This lady is #bodygoals.
20. The Hamiltones are ready to saaaaaaaaang!
21. It’s Mardi Gras night and this sister took it very seriously.
22. Ain’t black love grand?
23. Not sure what Sherri Shepherd and Roland Martin are doing except for having some fun!
24. Tom gets down with Larry Graham.
25. Larry Graham, bass man extraordinaire.
26. Trina, Ms. Katrina (Unofficial Fantastic Voyage ambassador) and friend
27. The view from the ship – don’t you want to ride?
28. Sherri Shepherd is having a blast!
29. Ladies first…
30. Mary J. Blige blesses the cruise with her soulful sound.
31. Mr. Graham and his matching bass.
32. Tom, don’t forget about your day job!
33. The ribbon cutting ceremony on the Fantastic Voyage Art Gallery opening.
34. Come get your uncle he’s having too much fun!
35. HBCU’s in the house…or on the ship…
36. Sherry Shepherd with Jay Barnett
37. Tuskegee had to be there, of course! It’s Tom’s alma mater.
38. Howard U. folks are everywhere, aren’t they?
39. Looks like HBCU alumni are having a good time.
40. We weren’t sure if we were seeing Ms. Katrina or her twin in these pics, but only one of the lovely twins could make it this year.
41. Fisk alumni repping their school.
42. Brandee of HipHopandHeels with Anthony Hamilton.
43. Waiting for
44. Brandee with The B, the B and the D of BBD.
45. Eva Marceille with Radio One founder Ms. Cathy Hughes
46. Port of call Puerta Maya
47. Ms. Katrina with Michael Bivins and Ronnie DeVoe.
48. Jacque Reid keeps it comfortable.
49. BBD just chillin’.
50. More beautiful ladies on board.
51. Enjoying the view.
52. More beautiful ladies aboard.
53. Gary Jenkins from Troop with Ms. Katrina.
