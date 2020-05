Not all singers, rockers, athletes, actors and actresses, etc. were born cool and fabulous. . .some of them may have even been considered a little geeky! High School Marching Band geeky! Here are some of our favorites celebs and the instrument they played.

1. Samuel L. Jackson – Trumpet 2. Lil Wayne – Cymbals 3. Aretha Franklin – Tuba 4. Lionel Richie – Saxophone 5. Halle Berry – Flute 6. Vince Carter – Saxophone 7. Eva Longoria – Drum Major