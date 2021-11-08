Everything You Need To Know About The Trial To Hold Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Accountable

Nearly two years after Ahmaud Arbery’s shocking killing in Brunswick, Georgia, the murder trial has finally begun in an effort to the three white men accountable for the racist and vigilante shooting that bore all the hallmarks of a modern-day lynching.
Opening arguments began last week as prosecutors looked to complete their case against father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael and their friend William “Roddie” Bryan, who are all shown on video actively participating in Arbery’s killing on Feb. 23, 2020, in the middle of a street in broad daylight.
Their lawyers, in turn, will be charged with proving their innocence — a far-fetched premise that relies on an archaic citizen’s arrest law rooted in slavery that has since been repealed.
The trial’s start got underway just one day after a decidedly non-diverse jury was set in a case that centers on race.
In theory, the jury is supposed to be made up of one’s peers. But the question was “whose peers?” after 11 white people and just one Black person ended up on the panel.
Testimony concluded Friday after an extended version of the video of Greg McMichael, his son Travis McMichael killing Arbery while he was jogging through the neighborhood of Brunswick. Arbery’s father was too emotional to watch and left the courtroom before the video was played. His mother wept and sobbed throughout the entire video.
Also during the trial, Cobb County Assistant District Attorney Linda Dunikoski testified that Greg McMichael told police he told Arbery to stop or he’d “blow his f***in head off.”
She also told the court that Mr. Arbery tried to run away from Greg and Travis McMichael for fives minutes as they chased him down.
During the fourth week of the trial, testimony from a long list of witnesses will continue. Police officers, GBI Investigators, as well as neighbors of the defendants will all take the stand.
Defense Attorneys will try to prove that the two men acted appropriately and focus their case around self-defense.
Georgia’s old citizen’s arrest statute was overhauled by Gov. Brian Kemp in May, but the defense test the boundaries on what’s considered appropriate self-defense.
1. Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery Killers Continues In Brunswick, GeorgiaSource:Getty
BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 05: William “Roddie” Bryan listens to opening statements in the trial of the accused killers of Ahmaud Arbery at the Gwynn County Superior Court on November 5, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, are charged with the February 2021 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Photo by Octavio Jones-Pool/Getty Images)
BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 05: Defense attorney Robert Rubin speaks during the trial of the accused killers of Ahmaud Arbery at the Gwynn County Superior Court on November 5, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, are charged with the February 2021 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Photo by Octavio Jones-Pool/Getty Images)
BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 05: The evidence is played on a screen during opening statements in the trial of the accused killers of Ahmaud Arbery at the Gwynn County Superior Court on November 5, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, are charged with the February 2021 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Photo by Octavio Jones-Pool/Getty Images)
BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 05: Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski presents an evidence as she speaks during opening statements in the trial of the accused killers of Ahmaud Arbery at the Gwynn County Superior Court on November 5, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, are charged with the February 2021 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Photo by Octavio Jones-Pool/Getty Images)
BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 05: Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski gestures as she speaks during opening statements in the trial of the accused killers of Ahmaud Arbery at the Gwynn County Superior Court on November 5, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, are charged with the February 2021 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Photo by Octavio Jones-Pool/Getty Images)
BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 05: The evidence is played on a screen during opening statements in the trial of the accused killers of Ahmaud Arbery at the Gwynn County Superior Court on November 5, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, are charged with the February 2021 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Photo by Octavio Jones-Pool/Getty Images)
BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 05: Wanda Cooper, Ahmaud Arbery’s mother, reacts next to her attorney Lee Merritt during the trial of the accused killers of Ahmaud Arbery at the Gwynn County Superior Court on November 5, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, are charged with the February 2021 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Photo by Octavio Jones-Pool/Getty Images)
BRUNSWICK, GA – OCTOBER 18: Attorney Ben Crump, left, and Marcus Arbery Sr., the father of Ahmaud Arbery, second from left, arrive at the Glynn County Courthouse as jury selection begins for the trial of the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery on October 18, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. Three white men are accused of chasing down and murdering Arbery in southeastern Georgia last year. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
BRUNSWICK, GA – OCTOBER 18: Wanda Cooper-Jones, mother of Ahmaud Arbery and attorney Lee Merritt leave the Glynn County Courthouse as jury selection begins in the trial of the defendants in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery on October 18, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. Three white men are accused of chasing down and murdering Arbery in southeastern Georgia last year. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
BRUNSWICK, GA – OCTOBER 26: Defendant William “Roddie” Bryan attends jury selection in the trial of the men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery at the Glynn County Superior Court on October 26, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. Gregory and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
BRUNSWICK, GA – OCTOBER 26: Defendant Gregory McMichael attends jury selection in the trial of the men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery at the Glynn County Superior Court on October 26, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. Gregory and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 27: Defense attorney Jason Sheffield speaks during the jury selection in the trial of the men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery at the Glynn County Superior Court, on October 27, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Photo by Octavio Jones-Pool/Getty Images)
BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 27: Defense attorneys Kevin Gough and Jason Sheffield talk during the jury selection in the trial of the men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery at the Glynn County Superior Court, on October 27, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery.
BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 27: Marcus Arbery sits in court during the jury selection in the trial of the men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery at the Glynn County Superior Court, on October 27, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Photo by Octavio Jones-Pool/Getty Images)
BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 27: Defense attorneys Franklin Hogue and Robert Rubin interact during the jury selection in the trial of the men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery at the Glynn County Superior Court, on October 27, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Photo by Octavio Jones-Pool/Getty Images)
BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 27: Wanda Cooper, mother of Ahmaud Arbery, attends the jury selection in the trial of the men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery at the Glynn County Superior Court, on October 27, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Photo by Octavio Jones-Pool/Getty Images)
BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 27: Judge Timothy Walmsley presides over the jury selection process in the trial of the men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery at the Glynn County Superior Court, on October 27, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery.
BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 27: Prosecutor Larissa Ollivierre speaks during jury selection in the trial of the men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery at the Glynn County Superior Court, on October 27, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. y
BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 27: Prosecutor Paul Camarillo speaks during jury selection in the trial of the men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery at the Glynn County Superior Court, on October 27, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (ry
BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 27: Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski gestures as she speaks during the jury selection in the trial of the men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery at the Glynn County Superior Court, on October 27, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Photo by Octavio Jones-Pool/Getty Images)
BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 27: Defense attorney Kevin Gough speaks during jury selection in the trial of the men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery at the Glynn County Superior Court, on October 27, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Photo by Octavio Jones-Pool/Getty Images)
BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 27: Travis McMichael attends jury selection in his trial for the killing Ahmaud Arbery at the Glynn County Superior Court, on October 27, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. Travis and Greg McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Photo by Octavio Jones-Pool/Getty Images)
BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 27: Defense attorney Franklin Hogue (L) talks with Travis McMichael during jury selection in the trial for the men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery at the Glynn County Superior Court, on October 27, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. Travis and Greg McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Photo by Octavio Jones-Pool/Getty Images)
BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 27: Defense attorney Laura Hogue speaks during jury selection in the trial of the men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery at the Glynn County Superior Court, on October 27, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Photo by Octavio Jones-Pool/Getty Images)