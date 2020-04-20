Run Me My Money: Key Moments From ‘The Last Dance’ Ep. 1 & 2 #TheLastDance

Alvin aqua Blanco

Last night (April 20), the first two episodes of ESPN’s The Last Dance aired and they lived up all the hype and then some. The docuseries follows Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls as they make a run for their last championship and it was filled with enough history and basketball action to get Twitter into a frenzy.

The first episode focused on Michael Jordan—who else?—and the Bulls determination to land the UNC guard who was showing flashes of his otherwordly basketball ability. The second episode dealt with Scottie Pippen basically getting fleeced by the Bulls as one of the NBA’s most criminally underpaid stars.

With basketball fans on quarantine during the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic, the timing couldn’t be better for ESPN to release its 10-part docuseries. The 97-98 Chicago Bulls are regarded as one of the greatest teams ever, and with Air Jordan being the GOAT, and participating, the docuseries is gold on paper and very much so now that its come to fruition.

From clutch choices in music—LL Cool J as Jordan gives the Boston Celtics that work—and all types of tea spillage, Twitter couldn’t get enough of The Last Dance. And that was just the first pair of episodes.

Is it next Sunday yet? #TheLastDance — Chris Bosh (@chrisbosh) April 20, 2020

Check out some important moments worth highlighting below.

