Drake & “Iron Mike” Tyson Come Together For New OVO Capsule Collection

October’s Very Own, the lifestyle brand founded by Drake, and “Iron Mike” Tyson teamed up for a new capsule collection, and it launches today, July 8. This line comes one week after OVO collaborated with the Keith Haring Foundation and NYC-based consultancy Artesar on another set commemorating the late Haring.

In one short video montage for the OVO x Mike Tyson collection, we see “The Baddest Man on the Planet” shadowboxing as a younger man and some of him wearing the gear while he shadowboxes in the present. We also get to watch Tyson pensively silent while thinking about one of the places where he often made boxing history: Sin City.

Kid Dynamite may not have been The 6 God’s biggest fan a few years ago, however. During a November 2015 interview on SiriusXM’s Whollywood Shuffle, host DJ Whoo Kid asked Tyson what he felt about his daughter Milan possibly talking to a younger version of the entertainer in the future. “Drake is not a bad looking guy,” Tyson said with a chuckle. “So I would explain to him, whatever he does to her, I’ma do to him.”

The wares available for purchase from the OVO x Mike Tyson collection are below:

OVO x Mike Tyson Signature Hoodie: $158

OVO x Mike Tyson Signature Sweatshort: $98

OVO x Mike Tyson “Money Mike” T-Shirt: $68

OVO x Mike Tyson Signature T-Shirt: $68

OVO x Mike Tyson Coaches Jacket: $168

OVO vs. Tyson Sportcap: $68

Get up close with the gear by visiting any one of OVO’s 11 brick-and-mortar locations around the world. Shop the collection by clicking here and get a better look at it in the gallery below.

