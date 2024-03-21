Listen Live
Keep Their Heads Ringin’! Dr. Dre Gets A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Published on March 21, 2024

Dr. Dre Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

 

Dr. Dre is a rare breed of legend in the sense that, well, there’s no telling when he’ll ever truly peak. Not only did he achieve the rare feat of becoming a rap sensation as both a group member of N.W.A. in addition to his later work as a solo star, the multifaceted music mogul also used his dual skills as an in-demand producer to spearhead the superstar status of successors like Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Eminem and a handful of others. If that’s not enough, he kicked off his second act in a big way — we’re talking billion-dollar big! — with a lucrative joint deal alongside Apple in the form of their popular Beats By Dre line of headphones.

Beats, rhymes and life — all amazing qualities that describe a man that’s always “kept our heads ringin’,” and now he’s received the rightful recognition of a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame!

 

 

 

 

Surrounded by family, loved ones and each of the aforementioned emcees that he brought into the game, Dre was all smiles during his induction ceremony this past Tuesday (March 19). In addition to Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Eminem, a few others in attendance also included Xzibit, his Beats partner Jimmy Iovine, Paul Rosenberg, DJ Quik, Top Dawg and others.

More from Dre’s day at hand below, via Billboard:

 

“Dre officially received the 2,775th star during a star-studded presentation on Tuesday afternoon (March 19). Friends and hip-hop associates who have been in Dre’s corner for decades, like Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Eminem, Jimmy Iovine and more, were in attendance.

The production icon took the podium after Iovine and Snoop Dogg showered Dr. Dre with love and appreciation for what he’s given to hip-hop.

‘Growing up in Compton, I never imagined that I would one day be represented here among some of my childhood heroes,’ he began.

‘I’ve been fortunate enough to make a living doing exactly what I love to do. How about that? Isn’t that the dream?’ Dre asked the crowd. ‘Over the course of my career, I’ve had the privilege of finding and nurturing new talent as well as pushing the boundaries in hip-hop both in content and substance.’

Dr. Dre continued: ‘But I’m most proud of elevating the sound and clarity of how we experience hip-hop. Getting that thing right is one of my greatest achievements. I love that this honor is unique to Los Angeles and brings fans from all over the world to connect with their favorite artists. I’ll be here forever.'”

 

Even with a Coachella performance to his name that introduced us to the now-infamous holographic 2Pac and a Super Bowl Halftime performance that is cemented in hip-hop history, there is still more to be seen from the mind of Dr. Dre. We’re all ears!

 

Take a look at more images below from the Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star induction ceremony of Dr. Dre:

 

 

1. Dr. Dre Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Dr. Dre Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame Source:Getty

Dr. Dre Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Induction
March. 19, 2024
Hollywood Boulevard — Los Angeles, California

2. Eminem

Dr. Dre Honored with Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame Source:Getty

Dr. Dre Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Induction
March. 19, 2024
Hollywood Boulevard — Los Angeles, California

3. Jimmy Iovine speak onstage during the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Dr. Dre

Dr. Dre Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame Source:Getty

Dr. Dre Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Induction
March. 19, 2024
Hollywood Boulevard — Los Angeles, California

4. Dr. Dre all smiles

Dr. Dre Honored with Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame Source:Getty

Dr. Dre Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Induction
March. 19, 2024
Hollywood Boulevard — Los Angeles, California

5. All in the family: (L to R) Truice Young, Tyler Young, Dr. Dre and Truly Young

Dr. Dre Honored with Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame Source:Getty

Dr. Dre Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Induction
March. 19, 2024
Hollywood Boulevard — Los Angeles, California

6. Xzibit

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 19, 2024 Source:Getty

Dr. Dre Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Induction
March. 19, 2024
Hollywood Boulevard — Los Angeles, California

7. Dr. Dre and Hugo Soto-Martinez

Dr. Dre Honored with Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame Source:Getty

Dr. Dre Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Induction
March. 19, 2024
Hollywood Boulevard — Los Angeles, California

8. Truly Young supporting dad

Dr. Dre Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame Source:Getty

Dr. Dre Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Induction
March. 19, 2024
Hollywood Boulevard — Los Angeles, California

9. Dr. Dre and Steven Nissen, President & CEO, Hollywood Chamber of Commerce

Dr. Dre Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame Source:Getty

Dr. Dre Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Induction
March. 19, 2024
Hollywood Boulevard — Los Angeles, California

10. Big Boy speaks during the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Dr. Dre

Dr. Dre Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame Source:Getty

Dr. Dre Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Induction
March. 19, 2024
Hollywood Boulevard — Los Angeles, California

11. Snoop Dogg speaks during the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Dr. Dre

Dr. Dre Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame Source:Getty

Dr. Dre Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Induction
March. 19, 2024
Hollywood Boulevard — Los Angeles, California

12. Big Boy

Dr. Dre Honored with Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame Source:Getty

Dr. Dre Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Induction
March. 19, 2024
Hollywood Boulevard — Los Angeles, California

13. 50 Cent and Eminem

Dr. Dre Honored with Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame Source:Getty

Dr. Dre Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Induction
March. 19, 2024
Hollywood Boulevard — Los Angeles, California

14. Jimmy Iovine

Dr. Dre Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame Source:Getty

Dr. Dre Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Induction
March. 19, 2024
Hollywood Boulevard — Los Angeles, California

15. DJ Quik and Top Dawg join in the celebration of Dr. Dre

Dr. Dre Honored with Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame Source:Getty

Dr. Dre Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Induction
March. 19, 2024
Hollywood Boulevard — Los Angeles, California

16. DJ Quik

Dr. Dre Honored with Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame Source:Getty

Dr. Dre Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Induction
March. 19, 2024
Hollywood Boulevard — Los Angeles, California

17. Dr. Dre alongside some of his biggest guests

Dr. Dre Honored with Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame Source:Getty

Dr. Dre Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Induction
March. 19, 2024
Hollywood Boulevard — Los Angeles, California

18. The big reveal…

Dr. Dre Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame Source:Getty

Dr. Dre Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Induction
March. 19, 2024
Hollywood Boulevard — Los Angeles, California

19. A quick selfie moment with Eminem and Dr. Dre

Dr. Dre Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame Source:Getty

Dr. Dre Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Induction
March. 19, 2024
Hollywood Boulevard — Los Angeles, California

20. Good fellas

Dr. Dre Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame Source:Getty

Dr. Dre Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Induction
March. 19, 2024
Hollywood Boulevard — Los Angeles, California

21. Four generations of hip-hop superstars, each spearheaded by Dr. Dre

Dr. Dre Honored with Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame Source:Getty

Dr. Dre Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Induction
March. 19, 2024
Hollywood Boulevard — Los Angeles, California

22. Xzibit

Dr. Dre Honored with Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame Source:Getty

Dr. Dre Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Induction
March. 19, 2024
Hollywood Boulevard — Los Angeles, California

23. DJ Battlecat at the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony honoring Dr. Dre

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 19, 2024 Source:Getty

Dr. Dre Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Induction
March. 19, 2024
Hollywood Boulevard — Los Angeles, California

24. Kurupt

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 19, 2024 Source:Getty

Dr. Dre Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Induction
March. 19, 2024
Hollywood Boulevard — Los Angeles, California

25. 50 Cent

Dr. Dre Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame Source:Getty

Dr. Dre Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Induction
March. 19, 2024
Hollywood Boulevard — Los Angeles, California

26. 50 Cent and Eminem supporting their mentor Dr. Dre

Dr. Dre Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame Source:Getty

Dr. Dre Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Induction
March. 19, 2024
Hollywood Boulevard — Los Angeles, California

27. A star has arrived.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-DRE-HWOF Source:Getty

Dr. Dre Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Induction
March. 19, 2024
Hollywood Boulevard — Los Angeles, California

