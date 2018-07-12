Top Of The Morning: Congrats Niecy Nash

Originals
| 07.12.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Niecy Nash, who is one of Tom’s favorites, received a star on the Hollywood walk of fame. Kym and Sherri were there to support their friend and say it was a beautiful ceremony. It was a special day for Nash because when she was a little girl, she said that one day she would have her very own star. congratulations!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Claws , Nicey Nash , star , tnt , walk of fame

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Continue reading Top Of The Morning: Congrats Niecy Nash

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close