Top Of The Morning: Congrats Niecy Nash

Niecy Nash, who is one of Tom’s favorites, received a star on the Hollywood walk of fame. Kym and Sherri were there to support their friend and say it was a beautiful ceremony. It was a special day for Nash because when she was a little girl, she said that one day she would have her very own star. congratulations!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Also On Black America Web: