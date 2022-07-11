Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Jack Harlow has been the most recent artist disrupting things over at New Balance, but now Glover is connecting with the brand with the aptly titled Donald Glover x New Balance RC30 collaboration.

The RC30 model is a new silhouette added to the NB offerings and takes design cues from the XC-72 with the form-fitting profile and an outsole that wraps up onto the upper. Glover’s take on the RC30 will be available in two colorways for $120 come July 18. First, there’s Sea Salt which switches between gray suede and nylon, with white leather trimmings and a navy blue “N” logo. The second offering is called “Golden Hour,” and like its namesake, the sneaker is draped in a mustard-like color that meshes perfectly with burgundy hits and a gum bottom.

“Donald Glover presents the RC30. This new silhouette is a streamlined take on the time-warped, classic inspiration meets modern execution concept, with a focus on distinctive features unique to competitive racing models of the ’60s and ’70s. The upper features classic nylon with suede accents, while reducing the overall number of panels,” the sneaker’s description reads. “Curved edge ‘N’ branding inspired by pre-N logo overlay designs, and midsole stripe detail offer subtle callbacks to racing comp design elements. An exaggerated rippled design brings contemporary proportions to the defining feature of the historic, original Trackster, while a curved outsole and midfoot lift mimic the idiosyncrasies that occurred with ’70s construction methods.”

In true Glover fashion, he came up with an eclectic way to announce the collaboration by dropping an animated short film that features two creatives tasked with creating an ad campaign for a new sneaker.

Watch the three-minute clip above and check out more detailed shots of the kicks in the gallery below:

Donald Glover Unveils New Balance Collaboration With New Short Film was originally published on cassiuslife.com