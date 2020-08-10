7 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About David Mann

David Mann was born on August 7, 1977.

The Dallas-Fort Worth, TX native would go on to marry Tamela Mann, sing with Kirk Franklin‘s “The Family” choir and work with Tyler Perry, becoming one of our favorite funny guys.

Scroll down below for a look at 7 things you should know about the Christian entertainer…

