HomeWillie Moore Jr ShowWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

7 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About David Mann

Posted August 10, 2020

David Mann was born on August 7, 1977.

The Dallas-Fort Worth, TX native would go on to marry Tamela Mann, sing with Kirk Franklin‘s “The Family” choir and work with Tyler Perry,  becoming one of our favorite funny guys.

Scroll down below for a look at 7 things  you should know about the Christian entertainer…

 

7 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About David Mann  was originally published on getuperica.com

1. David Mann is a Texas native.

David Mann is a Texas native. Source:Getty

2. He’s an award-winning actor.

He’s an award-winning actor. Source:Getty

David Mann has won a NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor In A Comedy Series (Meet The Browns, “Mr. Brown”), plus awards for docu-series “The Manns” and “Mann & Wife.” 

3. Before acting, he performed in Kirk Franklin’s choir.

Before acting, he performed in Kirk Franklin’s choir. Source:Getty

4. In 2018 he released his first book and joint album with his wife Tamela.

In 2018 he released his first book and joint album with his wife Tamela. Source:Getty

The book and album was called Us Against the World: Our secrets to Love, Marriage and Family.

SEE ALSO: David Mann Clarifies Couple’s R&amp;B ‘Clean Love’ Album: ‘This Is For People Who Simply Wanna Get Booty’

5. He has four children.

He has four children. Source:TV One

6. David Mann and his family had their own reality show on TV One.

David Mann and his family had their own reality show on TV One. Source:Getty

7. At 54-years-old, David Mann can still dropkick somebody!

More From BlackAmericaWeb
Related Galleries
Tracola Culbreath - 2013-03-17 18:58:25
#FreeTianna: California Activist Tianna Arata Faces 5 Felonies After Leading Peaceful Protest
#ChicagoRiots: Downtown Chicago Site Of Clash Between Police & Citizens After Suspect Shot
Say My Name: Stars' Real Names
Pitiful Right-Wingers Troll Oprah For Calling Out ‘White Privilege’
10 Black Celebrity Women Over 40 Who Are #BodyGoals
Close