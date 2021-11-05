HomeNews

People Speak Out On Being Scammed by Dana Chanel [Videos]

Dana Chanel, CLEO Speaks

Source: CLEO Speaks / CLEO TV

If you are from Philly, then you are very familiar with the Philly entrepreneur and Instagram influencer, Dana Chanel. You may also be familiar with stories of her alleged scamming businesses and services, but it seems like they only grow bigger.

Philly Entrepreneurs Dana Chanel And Prince Donnell Accused Of Scam Allegations

 

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office is now taking legal actions and is suing Dana Chanel who allegedly scammers Black owned businesses out of thousands of dollars.

Here’s what the people who have been scammed by Dana Chanel had to say:

People Speak Out On Being Scammed by Dana Chanel [Videos]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

More From BlackAmericaWeb
Related Galleries
Kyle Rittenhouse’s Murder Trial: Meet The Cast Of Characters Starring In Kenosha Killer’s Court Case
Holy Cow: White Mom Complains About Milk Prices, Twitter Shocked At 12 Gallons A Week Haul
WSB-TV News Anchor Jovita Moore Has Passed, Colleagues & More Remember Her Via Twitter
Mark Zuckerberg Officially Rebrands Facebook as Meta, Twitter Hilariously Reacts
Twitter Discusses How They First Learned Of The Tulsa Massacre Of 1921
Close