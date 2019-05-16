#CoupleWeLove: Deitrick & Dominique Haddon Over The Years [PHOTOS]
Posted 6 hours ago
Love is such an amazing thing especially when you find someone special. Deitrick & Dominique Haddon have been married since 2013 and their love over time has been such a blessing to watch! Check out some photos
#CoupleWeLove: Deitrick & Dominique Haddon Over The Years [PHOTOS] was originally published on getuperica.com
1.
2.
View this post on Instagram
This was our first day as a couple officially. He spent a year going through a tough divorce but still manage to be a father to Destin and a great partner to me and also took care of all of his unfinished business. It was a tough season to go through publicly. Many times he wanted to give up because the weight of the words of individuals weighed heavy on him because he knew he had failed the very people that supported him. He didn’t understand why those very ones whom he had encouraged through his music couldn’t reciprocate the same encouragement during his storm. He fought it out with God, me, his family, friends, and many of his followers. It’s hard watching someone you love go through such harsh treatment when you know their heart is right. Per usual he dug himself out the hole with the strength from God and continued to perform / minister although he was flawed and many withdrew their endorsement of his gift that has blessed so many. He’s made great strides to rebuild and stay on the straight and narrow path. I’m encouraged by your fight to keep pushing in spite of the circumstances whether you created them or not! You didn’t allow it to break you but you allowed it to redefine you and make you better! #deitrickturns46 | #deitrickhaddon | #happybirthday | 05.17.1973 @dhaddy
A post shared by Dominique (@domerella) on
3.
View this post on Instagram
This was at Deitrick’s 40th birthday in 2013 and we were filming for season 1 of Preachers of LA. We were engaged to be married and that July we tied the knot. I was also 6 weeks pregnant with Denver! 😉Deitrick wanted to celebrate his 40th birthday dancing and having fun and he had a party at a club and the saints couldn’t handle it! Some lady came in the party and tossed all his cds and told him she was no longer a fan! 🤣 Me of course laughed and asked why even pay money and do this! Smh Deitrick was a little taken aback because he’s never experienced that before. As an artist you’re adored by many but when someone decides to toss your hard work on the ground that’s difficult ! She did it all because you decided enjoy life outside of church. 🤷🏾♀️ But he took it like a champ and it didn’t ruin our night! Two days prior we recorded the LXW debut album! I’ve seen him handle matters with grace since I’ve met him and he’s still doing it. #DeitrickTurns46 | #happybirthday | 05.17.1973 @dhaddy
A post shared by Dominique (@domerella) on
4.
View this post on Instagram
I love you @domerella!! Thank you for being you!💯🤴🏾❤️👸🏽
A post shared by Deitrick Haddon (@dhaddy) on
5.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Deitrick Haddon (@dhaddy) on
6.
7.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Dominique (@domerella) on
8.
9.
View this post on Instagram
My motivation!!😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️ #Squad @domerella #Studiolife
A post shared by Deitrick Haddon (@dhaddy) on
10.
View this post on Instagram
We pray you guys are having an amazing weekend!😎 ☀️ #DeitrickAndDominique @domerella
A post shared by Deitrick Haddon (@dhaddy) on
- Discuss
- Get Inspired
- Get Polling
- Get Support
- https://blackamericaweb.com/134199/marvin-gaye-is-the-peoples-choice-for-top-rb-male/
- https://blackamericaweb.com/136368/whitney-houston-your-choice-for-top-rb-female/
- Learn WordPress.com
- Theme Showcase
- WordPress Planet
- WordPress.com News
- Your Favorite Love Song