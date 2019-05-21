Congrats! T.I., Ms. Niko & Tiny Celebrate Deyjah Harris’ High School Graduation [PHOTOS]

Sappy graduation posts are just never going to get old. This week, another line of graduates crossed the stage, including celebrity children like T.I.‘s daughter Deyjah.

His daughter with R&B singer Ms. Niko posed for pics following her high school graduation. Tiny, who considers herself to be Deyjah’s second mom, posted one of the pics with her, Ms. Niko, T.I. and Deyjah, writing:

“Our baby @princess_of_da_south is Blessed with the best! Two loving mothers @ms_niko_ & dad @troubleman31. Congratulations Luvbug we love u,” she wrote.

T.I. also came with the touching posts, writing:

“So proud of my Sweet Baby Deyjah. Her graduation from High School only symbolizes her ability to rise to any and all occasions, overcome all adversities & step proudly into the next phase of her journey. You are a true vision of Love, Honor, & Respect. I adore you in every way and I’m so proud to witness all of your growth. Always knew you could do anything you set your mind to. This is just the beginning. Enjoy your moment. You worked hard for it & you deserve all the recognition & acclaim you tend to shy away from. With All my love,For All my Life!!!! – Pops”

Ms. Niko had some kind words for her daughter as well, saying she was crying during much of the ceremony. However, she also had to come after haters in a video who apparently were dragging her dress to the ceremony. Guess it was a bad fashion choice for some people? Ms. Niko didn’t hold back her thoughts, saying:

“The reason I have on this dress is because the dress that I purchased to wear to her graduation got fu**ed up as I have three other children, one of them being a four-year-old. So maybe instead of ya hating a$$ talking about what the fu** her momma got on, you need to be more concerned about wishing her a congratulations that she has such a supportive mama that she gonna show up, no matter what…”

Congrats to the new graduate!

SOURCE: Bossip.com

