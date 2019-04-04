Congrats! Amber Rose Is Pregnant With A Baby Boy

Amber Rose is pregnant. The muva rose bud announced she’s expecting on Instagram moments ago, showing off her baby bump during a sonogram. And it’s a boy!

Rose and her boyfriend Alexander Edwards, VP of A&R at Def Jam Records, both shared the news on social media.“Even when it’s dark.. my SON will shine.Thank u baby 4 my greatest gift. shit wild! I love youI can’t wait to thug it out w my baby boy. & baby boy, I promise I won’t get mad if ur first words r “where the bitches @?”(no hyper-masculinity),” he wrote. The couple have been together since 2018.

Rose also has a son with her ex-husband Wiz Khalifa, who she says is excited about having a younger brother.

See more photos of Amber and Alexander, below: