Amber Rose is pregnant. The muva rose bud announced she’s expecting on Instagram moments ago, showing off her baby bump during a sonogram. And it’s a boy!
Rose also has a son with her ex-husband Wiz Khalifa, who she says is excited about having a younger brother.
See more photos of Amber and Alexander, below:
Congrats! Amber Rose Is Pregnant With A Baby Boy was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles – October 21, 2018
LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 21: Amber Rose and Alexander 'AE' Edwards are seen on October 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles – December 04, 2018
LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 04: Amber Rose and Alexander 'AE' Edwards are seen on December 04, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.