“Close Your Legs to Married Men!” Celebs Sued for Alienation of Affection

Years ago, in the first season of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” it was one Linnethia “Nene” Leakes who famously told Kim Zolciak, “Close your legs to married men!” In case you don’t remember…
Well now, it seems that Nene is not taking heed to her own advice, as she is now being sued under the very controversial “Alienation of Affection” law. North Carolina is one of only a few states to have this law, which would allow a scorned spouse to sue any third party for wrongful acts that ultimately leads to the breakup of a marriage. Yes, this can include ANY third party (including that nagging mother-in-law). However, we’re going to focus on the extra lovers here.
Check out what’s going on with Nene, plus three more celebrity cases that you may have forgotten about!
1. Nene LeakesSource:Getty
As reported today (June 2) by TMZ, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum was recently hit with a lawsuit by the ex-wife of her current boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh. According to the lawsuit, Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh claims that the two hooked up during the marriage, and that she was completely in the dark until Leakes posted pics of the two of them on social media. Tehmeh-Sioh says she suffered mental anguish, loss of affection, and emotional distress as a result, and now she is suing Leakes for over $100K.
2. FantasiaSource:Getty
Back in 2010, the former “American Idol” champ was sued by Charlotte resident Paula Cook, who accused the singer of having an extramarital affair with her husband, Antwaun Cook. Fantasia did have a relationship with Cook (resulting in the birth of her second child, Dallas, in 2011), but she was adamant that the marriage was over. Turns out, she was right: A judge ruled that the Cooks were already legally separated well before Fantasia entered the picture. The lawsuit was dropped, Antwaun reconciled with Paula (side-eye), and Fantasia is now living happily ever after with her husband, Kendall Taylor.
3. Fletcher CoxSource:Getty
As reported by the Charlotte Observer in 2017, Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox was sued by Huntersville resident Joshua Jeffords. Jeffords alleged that Cox seduced his wife while she was on a business trip and went back several times, eventually moving there. In response, Cox claimed that she never told him she was married and that “no genuine love or affection” existed between the woman and Cox “by which to alienate.” Cox would ultimately reach a settlement with Jeffords a year later.
4. R. KellySource:RCA Records
Can’t say we’re completely shocked about this one. In 2017, Mississippi native Kenny Bryant, a deputy with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, sued R. Kelly for alienation of affection. In the lawsuit, Bryant says that his wife, Asia Childress, had a relationship with the singer prior to the marriage, but that it was over. That was until she allegedly rekindled things with Kelz following a 2012 concert. Afterwards, Childress convinced Bryant to move to Atlanta to further her career, but Bryant said that she really wanted to move to continue seeing Kelly. A judge finally ordered a videotape deposition from Kelly last year to get the case going, but it might take a minute… probably because Kelly has some other legal issues to deal with.