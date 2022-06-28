City Girls Down: Twitter Ponders Why Yung Miami Got Snubbed In Diddy’s Speech At BET Awards #BETAwards

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Yung Miami and Sean “Diddy” Combs appeared to be the next power couple in the game after the City Girls rapper interviewed her beau recently via her Caresha, Please show. Folks on Twitter are wondering if the rumored connection between the pair is all smoke and mirrors after the Miami rapper was snubbed during Diddy’s BET Awards speech.

Yung Miami Snubbed At BET Awards?

Over the weekend, Diddy accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards, taking time to give praise to all the women in his life that supported him along the way. Among the mentioned was the late Kim Porter, the mother of three of his six children. Cassie, Diddy’s ex-girlfriend, also received a speech shoutout. While all this was going on, YM was in the crowd holding a “Go Papi” sign high and wide but Diddy failed to acknowledge her.

The overall understanding is that Diddy and YM aren’t a true couple and are simply dating, which the pair both agreed they were doing on Caresha, Please. That said, some feel like Diddy should have at least said a little something towards the woman he’s clearly having fun with this summer.

In other news, Cassie’s husband, Alex Fine, seemingly took a shot at Diddy and the mogul’s new single “Gotta Move On” featuring vocalist Bryson Tiller over a week ago. Fine posted an Instagram story listing an organization that helps folks who are living closeted lives and offers support in coming out.

Curiously, Fine’s now-deleted post featured the following:

HAPPY PRIDE TO ALL MY LBGTQ+ FRIENDS.

attached is a charity that helps people who are in the closet and GOTTA MOVE ON

Spicy.

While such rumors have cropped up in the past, this seems to be a direct dig at Diddy’s sexuality from the personal trainer. Thus far, Diddy hasn’t responded to the jab. Further, it doesn’t seem like Yung Miami is all that phased about the snub.

However, Twitter is invested and we’ve got the reactions below.

Photo: Getty

City Girls Down: Twitter Ponders Why Yung Miami Got Snubbed In Diddy’s Speech At BET Awards #BETAwards was originally published on hiphopwired.com