Christian Hip-Hop and R&B Artists You Should Be Following

Published on April 3, 2024

Don’t sleep on Christian hip-hop and R&B! With a unique twist on a combination of traditional gospel, worship, hip-hop, reggae, afro-beats and R&B music, its spiritually-rooted and lifestyle-relatable messages span relationships, forgiveness, testimonies, encouragement and so much more. Even clap-backs!

Here’s your cheat sheet to some lyrical heat – a list of Christian hip-hop and R&B artists you should be following.

1. Mike Teezy

@officialmiketeezy

2. Franchesca

Source:Instagram

@FranchescaMakesMusic

3. Jor’Dan Armstrong

Source:Instagram

@WheresJor_Dan

4. Lee Vasi

Source:Instagram

@LeeLeeVasi

5. Childlike CiCi

Source:Instagram

@ChildlikeCiCi

6. Stevie Rizo

Source:Instagram

@iamStevieRizo

7. Wande

Source:Instagram

@omgitsWande

8. Aaron Cole

Source:Instagram

@iamAaronCole

9. Annatoria

Source:Instagram

@annatoria__

10. Toya Love

Source:Instagram

@ToyaLoveMusic

11. Lecrae

Source:Instagram

@Lecrae

12. Reece Lache’

Source:Instagram

@ReeceLache

13. KB

Source:Instagram

@kb_hga

14. Queen Lee

Source:Instagram

@iamceoaaliyah

15. nobigdyl.

Source:Instagram

@nobigdyl

16. Limo Blaze

Source:Instagram

@limoblaze_

17. Madison Ryann Ward

Source:Instagram

@MadisonRyannWard

18. Evan and Eris

Source:Instagram

@evananderis

19. Scootie Wop

Source:Instagram

@ScootieWop

20. Trip Lee

Source:Instagram

@TripLee

21. Torey D’Shaun

Source:Instagram

@toreydshaun

22. Miles Minnick

Source:Instagram

@miles.minnick

23. Don Ready

Source:Instagram

@DonReadyMusic

24. Richdanfamous

Source:Instagram

@richdanfamous

25. Yung Kriss

Source:Instagram

@yungkriss

26. CèJae

Source:Instagram

@itsCaJae

27. WHATUPRG

Source:Instagram

@whatuprg

28. 1K Phew

Source:Instagram

@1kphew

29. 1k Pson

Source:Instagram

@1kpson

30. Alex Jean

Alex Jean Source:Instagram
